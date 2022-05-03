As he finishes his first term of office and hopes to secure a second, Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante is pushing ahead with an initiative to make state business more transparent to the public.
“We want to put the state’s checkbook online,” he said.
Murante, 40, is seeking the Republican nomination for re-election to the post he has held since 2019. He is being challenged by Paul Anderson in the May 10 GOP primary.
On a campaign swing through Hastings on Tuesday, Murante said he is anxious to seek proposals for a new Nebraska taxpayer transparency website that offers information on the state budget, tax revenue and expenditures.
The state has such a website currently, but it’s antiquated and is updated just once a month or so, so users seldom return, said Murante, a former state senator from Gretna who has a background in small-business operation and customer service.
As envisioned, the new website would be searchable and give users real-time information about how budgeted state dollars are being spent and where their tax money is going.
Many states already have such a website, Murante said. He cited Utah’s as an example of an especially good one.
“We’re way behind,” he said.
The need for a better website is demonstrated by the many requests for state financial information officials receive on an ongoing basis, Murante said
“It happens every time I go out across the state of Nebraska,” he said.
Murante is former president of Big Fred’s Pizza in Omaha, a longtime family business at 1101 S. 199th St.
“Big Fred” was Murante’s grandfather, Fred Bruning.
Murante managed a legislative campaign and worked as a legislative aide before being elected to represent the 49th District in 2012. He was re-elected in 2016, then resigned in 2019 after being elected to the treasurer’s post.
During his time in the Legislature, he served as chairman of the Government, Military, and Veterans Affairs Committee and in 2016 as chairman of the Special Committee on Election Technology.
He said he’s proud of the transparent way the Treasurer’s Office operates and of its hand-in-hand working relationship with the State Auditor of Public Accounts and the State Accounting division within the Department of Administrative Services.
The Treasurer’s Office is audited yearly and has been given “a clean bill of health,” Murante said.
Unlike in the Legislature, where Murante made floor speeches and staked out a position as a passionate young conservative, his current position, while also elected, largely involves administrative and management functions prescribed by law.
But Murante said he finds the treasurer’s job fulfilling. He mentioned working with the Legislature to pass the Meadowlark Savings Act, which as of 2021 automatically sets up all babies born in Nebraska with a NEST 529 savings account for college expenses, complete with $50 seed money.
The Meadowlark program will make a difference for young people and their ability to pursue their educational goals, he said.
“Just having the conversation, having some seeded deposit, is going to put Nebraska kids in a much better position,” Murante said. “It’s very rewarding to be able to go into the schools and tell those kids there is hope for the future.”
Working to return unclaimed property to its rightful owners long has been one of the state treasurer’s best-known responsibilities. On Murante’s watch, the Treasurer’s Office opened an outreach office in Omaha to help the public with unclaimed property cases.
Murante said he’s also interested in establishing a mobile office program to put Unclaimed Property Division employees in local communities around the state.
Individuals seeking the return of unclaimed property often have to provide sensitive personal documents, such as birth certificates and death certificates, and want to submit them to an official in person rather than sending them electronically or by some other remote means, Murante said. That’s one way mobile offices could help.
In this day and age, he said, it can be challenging for his office to reach out to someone about unclaimed property without that person suspecting he or she is being tricked somehow.
“In 2022, that sounds like a scam,” Murante said. “It’s always fun to be able to return money to people and let them know, ‘It’s a real thing, it’s not a scam.’ ”
He and other state treasurers from around the United States are seeking a decision from the U.S. Department of Labor holding that individuals’ forgotten vested interest in former employers’ pension plans should be paid out to them.
“We are arguing very passionately that that should be considered unclaimed property,” Murante said.
One of the biggest changes in the Treasurer’s Office over the past four years, he said, has come with the switchover in presidential administrations in Washington.
He said the Biden administration, unlike the Trump administration before it, tries to pressure states to invest their money in ways that achieve political purposes, especially related to the issue of climate change — for instance, avoiding financial institutions that lend to the oil and gas industry.
Murante said he thinks the pressure is inappropriate, and that pushing back against it is a lot of work.
As treasurer, he said, he has a fiduciary responsibility to Nebraska citizens to manage their money in the best interests of the state, not in the service of any particular political agenda.
“The Biden White House has been extraordinarily aggressive in terms of investing on what I would call left-wing ideological interests,” he said.
The other Republican candidate for treasurer, Paul Anderson of Omaha, is a past candidate for the Omaha City Council, Nebraska Legislature, Metropolitan Community College Board of Governors, and U.S. House of Representatives District 2 seat. Biographical information online lists him as retired from the U.S. Navy Reserve and BNSF Railway.
Either Murante or Anderson likely will face Libertarian candidate Katrina Tomsen of Upland in the Nov. 8 general election. No Democrat filed for state treasurer this year.
Nebraska is certain to have a new governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and state auditor beginning in January 2023. Murante said he hopes to be re-elected treasurer so he can be a point of continuity in the state Capitol as the new officers get started.
He and his wife, Melissa (Ekberg), have one daughter, Talia. He is a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and Gretna Optimists, all in Gretna, and serves on the board of Partnership 4 Kids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.