State Sen. Dave Murman of rural Glenvil announced this week he will seek election to a second term of office representing the newly reconfigured District 38 in the Nebraska Legislature.
Murman, a farmer, first was elected to the seat in 2018. State law limits legislators to two consecutive terms.
“Having spent nearly all of my life in (the area that currently lies within) District 38, and in listening to the residents of the district, I have a strong sense of what is really important to the people who live here,” Murman said in a news release Thursday announcing his decision. “It would be an honor to continue to represent their interests.
“I’ll continue to fight to lower taxes, especially property taxes, work for fair funding of schools, support Christian and family values that our nation was founded upon, and defend our inalienable rights including the Second Amendment. I’ll also continue to promote agriculture and economic development, and work to limit the size and scope of government.”
Until recently, District 38 was roughly horseshoe-shaped and included Clay, Nuckolls, Webster, Franklin, Kearney and Phelps counties and a portion of Buffalo County.
With reapportionment following the 2020 federal census, however, the district now is “L”-shaped and extends deep into southwestern Nebraska, encompassing Clay, Nuckolls, Webster, Franklin, Harlan, part of Phelps, Furnas and Red Willow counties.
The part of Phelps County in District 38 includes the city of Holdrege and the U.S. Highway 183 corridor to the south.
Kearney County and the balance of Phelps County now are part of District 33, which is represented by Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings.
The redistricting changes took effect Sept. 30, 2021.
As of Thursday, Tyler Cappel of Arapahoe is the only other candidate to have filed for this year’s District 38 race. The Nebraska Legislature is an officially nonpartisan body.
Murman currently serves on the Education Committee, the Health and Human Services Committee, and the Committee on Committees.
“As a member of the Education Committee I’ve worked to promote and enhance parental involvement in educating our children,” Murman said. “Parents are the ultimate authority on how and where their own children are educated. In the Health and Human Services Committee, I will continue to target our limited resources to helping children, the disabled, elderly, and our veterans. These limited resources must be spent wisely.
In announcing his bid for re-election, he highlighted the property tax issue.
“With increased revenue in the last year our state is in a great position to lower taxes,” Murman said. “As part of the Legislature, I supported the refundable tax credit based on property taxes paid to schools. This year’s refundable income tax credit will be 25% of the property tax paid to schools. This is significant and amounts to $548 million in property tax relief. These tax relief dollars are a big target that many in the Legislature would love to use to fund other projects. My priority is to protect that property tax relief that we have fought so hard to achieve.”
Murman farms and is a former dairyman. He graduated from Sandy Creek High School near Fairfield in 1971 and graduated with high distinction from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Agriculture.
He is a graduate of Group 9 in the Nebraska LEAD Program and served previously on the Sandy Creek High School Board of Education. Through the years he also has served as president of the Nebraska State Dairy Association and Nebraska Dairy Improvement Association, as a member of the National Resolution Committee of Dairy Farmers of America, as a member of Adams County Farm Bureau and Nebraska Corn Growers Association, and as a member of Glenvil Fire and Rescue. He also has coached youth football, basketball, baseball, track and soccer in the Hastings, Glenvil and Sandy Creek areas. He is an active member of the Hastings Evangelical Free Church.
He and his wife, Kathy (Hinrichs) Murman, have one son, two daughters and five grandchildren.
