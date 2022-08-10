As the Cornhusker football team begins its season with a game in Dublin, Ireland, against Northwestern on Aug. 27, the Hastings Museum is preparing to debut a pair of related films.
“Day By Day: The Rise” is the first movie in a two-part documentary series about Husker football. From 1993 to 1997, the Nebraska Cornhuskers football program would have one of the most commanding eras in college football history.
“It’s not just a general Husker film,” said Becky Tideman, marketing director for the Hastings Museum. “The film dials in on the success the Huskers had in the 1990s and asks the question ‘How did they accomplish that? What was going on during that time? How did Osborne make this happen?’ So it’s that interesting window of time this film highlights.”
“Day By Day: The Rise” will show eight times at the Hastings Museum from Aug. 26-29 and Sept. 2-5.
Tideman said the trailer for the film “Day by Day” debuted at Memorial Stadium during the spring game in April.
The film opened in Lincoln and Omaha first, but producers were receptive to other bookings.
“The timing is just so wonderful because it’s at this intersection when people are going to be talking about two things in our state, Ireland and the Huskers and I’ve got films on both,” Tideman said. “We’re really excited about that and think it’s a fun, unique opportunity.”
Tickets for “Day By Day” are $15. A portion of this documentary film series proceeds will go to TeamMates Mentoring, the organization started by Tom and Nancy Osborne.
“We think when people know that part of this money goes to support TeamMates, we think they will understand why the price is what it is,” she said.
Then, large format film “Ireland” from producer MacGillivray Freeman opens to museum members Sept. 1 and to the public Sept. 2.
Irish writer Manchán Magan, violinist Patricia Treacy and four Irish teens explore the country’s fascinating history and wild, natural beauty, and reconnect with their Irish heritage.
“Ireland,” narrated by actor Liam Neeson, allows the viewer to experience the cultural wonders of Dublin and Belfast and discover Ireland’s spectacular natural landmarks such as the giant Cliffs of Moher, the volcanic wonder of Giant’s Causeway and the rugged Skellig Islands, where scientists are studying the Atlantic puffin population.
“Wildlife large format films always do well here, but we love to take people on trips,” Tideman said. “We love to take them on new destinations and when this opportunity came for ‘Ireland’ as a large format film.”
The film will play at the museum for six months.
These movies will come into the Super Screen Theater weeks after “Top Gun: Maverick” had a historic turn as a Hollywood film at the museum with eight sellouts.
“Top Gun: Maverick” was in the museum theater July 15-17, 22-24 and 29-31, plus Aug. 5-7.
Tideman has worked at the museum 10 years.
“Never have we even booked a Hollywood film for four consecutive weekends and we did on this show,” she said in an interview on Thursday. “Never before have we had seven sell outs.”
“Maverick” had an eighth sellout on Sunday and sold 605 tickets during its four shows last weekend at the museum.
“Never has the front desk experienced so much comment and feedback from the patrons coming through,” Tideman said. “Many of them are seeing this film for the second or third time, but what they wanted to do is see it in our theater. They wanted to see it on our big screen. They wanted to see it with our surround sound. They wanted the experience that the Hastings Museum’s theater offers and we think that’s neat.”
The museum played host to a remote presentation from former Top Gun pilot Rodger Welch, a retired U.S. Navy captain, on July 22.
Welch is the executive director of the Tailhook Education Foundation in San Diego. The nonprofit foundation’s charter is “to educate the nation’s public with regard to the history and present day activities of the United States Navy carrier aviation and its importance to our country’s national security.”
“It went terrific,” Tideman said about Welch’s presentation. “He was not only informative, but charming.”
He was able to answer the audience’s questions.
“It’s just neat to have someone with that kind of expertise chatting with us,” Tideman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.