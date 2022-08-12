Representatives from the Hastings Museum, Hastings Middle School community garden and about 20 other organizations are inviting the public to a fun, relaxed and educational atmosphere during a Community Block Party.
The free event will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday on the museum lawn at 1330 N. Burlington Ave.
Organizers want to showcase the many resources available for all ages in the community. The public is invited to play games, have a picnic on the patio, purchase food from a vendor and participate in various booth activities.
Katie Karr, Hastings Museum volunteer coordinator and education assistant, said the overall goal is sharing resources Hastings has for the surrounding communities.
“Some of them are a little newer where people might not know that resource is there,” she said. “This gives them a neutral place to meet them, see what they are about.”
Food vendors Special Scoops and Lovely Life charcuterie and dipped strawberries will be on site. Picnicking also is encouraged.
Casey Martin, a Hastings Middle School science teacher who works with the garden, said middle school garden representatives want to showcase everything going on at the garden.
“Because we are a community garden, we want all of the Hastings community to be a part of what we do,” he said.
Karr said the event is meant to help establish the museum as a gathering place.
“One of the big things the museum wants to do is become a social gathering place, where everyone feels like it’s their home — everyone’s welcome — and this block party is jump-starting that,” she said.
Middle School garden representatives reached out to the museum to engage in a general partnership with programming, thinking the museum would be a good match with its outdoor classroom.
“This developed from that,” Karr said. “We had wanted to do some community work … and their goal is to get resources to people in need, too.”
The block party included a special project, asking participants what their definition of community is.
Responses could be a poem, essay, painting or collage.
Responses were due Aug. 5. Those that were received will be displayed at the event.
“We just want it to be a fun, safe environment and let people know what they have going on in their community,” Martin said. “We just want to be part of that supporting process.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.