Viewers of “Top Gun: Maverick” on Friday at the Hastings Museum will get a chance to learn how realistic that film really is.
The film begins 7 p.m. Friday. Shortly afterward, former Top Gun pilot Rodger Welch, a retired U.S. Navy captain, will speak remotely with the audience using the museum’s Super Screen theater.
Welch is the executive director of the Tailhook Education Foundation in San Diego. The nonprofit foundation’s charter is “to educate the nation’s public with regard to the history and present day activities of the United States Navy carrier aviation and its importance to our country’s national security.”
“Obviously it’s a Hollywood film, it’s fiction. Though films like that can leave you with questions, ‘How much of that was possible and how much was CGI? Or faked in some form for the film?’ ” museum marketing director Becky Tideman said. “I just love the idea that right after you see it and while it’s fresh in your mind we can have someone who actually has that experience to tell you, ‘Yeah, they really can do that’ or ‘No, that part was made to look as if it was done in a certain way.’
“A lot of times you have those conversations on the way out to your car, you pull out your phone and start to Google it. None of that will be necessary because we’re going to have a fella that’s going to be able to be there right on the screen and tell you not only how the movie magic was made, but also how those pilots really feel in some of those pretty intense situations.”
The conversation with Welch follows other remote presentations the museum has been able to play host to in its Super Screen theater.
“We are so uniquely capable through our equipment and our Super Screen to present it in a really great way,” Tideman said. “It does not feel like someone is Zooming through a small computer screen. It feels like the person is there just chatting with you. That’s why we’re so pleased with this format and why we’re using it whenever we can.”
The last such programming was a conversation with Holocaust survivor George Elbaum in April.
“People leaving thought, ‘Wow, what’s the next thing you’re going to be doing this with?’ At that time we didn’t know but now we can tell you we’ve got a military professional, a Top Gun pilot who’s going to give you some background on this big film of the summer,” Tideman said.
Welch will speak after a brief intermission to set up the video conversation.
“We’re just really tickled, and we’re pleased he’s making the time for us,” Tideman said. “We just think it’s a little unique bit of education and entertainment we can offer the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.