Great music and family fun were the focus of the 15th annual Flatwater Music Festival Friday evening at the Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning.
Kicking off the two-day festival was Emily Bass and The Near Miracle, the first of two main stage performances on Friday evening.
The mostly Lincoln-based band performs original rock-soul-gospel-R&B music written by Bass, inspired by artists ranging from Carole King to Aretha Franklin.
Bass said she enjoys Prairie Loft as a venue for a music festival.
She said the band loves working with the organizers of the festival. She also enjoys hearing other musicians perform during the event.
The bands love being able to express themselves through their music. For her at least, it’s also about interacting with the crowd.
“It’s all about the vibe you develop between you and the people you play for,” she said. “It’s about connecting with people while you’re on the stage.”
Bass said it’s great to see family-friendly events like Flatwater Music Festival. While some may think a venue offering alcohol isn’t appropriate for children, she said Flatwater shows an event can provide musical entertainment to both adults and children while maintaining safety for both.
“A festival like this proves that wrong,” she said. “There’s really a value in blending them. It gets kids thinking about things like this earlier.”
To that end, the festival includes jam sessions where anyone with an instrument is invited to participate. Sessions specific to children are set for Saturday.
“You can join jam circles pretty much any time during the weekend,” said Amy Sandeen, Prairie Loft executive director.
Along with the musical focus of the event, food vendors provided various choices, including Hawaiian lunch plates, Mexican fare, sandwiches and nachos.
The mobile bar offered local brews from Steeple Brewing Co., First Street Brewing Company and Ensign Beverage Company.
Artists and vendors offered henna body art, wooden creations, handblown glass pieces, handmade jewelry, custom caricatures, handwoven rugs, handmade soap and more.
Sandeen said the festival is designed to be a wholesome event for the family to enjoy together. She said the outdoor setting is unique to others in the area.
Maddy Renschler of Juniata brought her children out to the festival to enjoy some music while the kids had a chance to play outside.
“Everything’s got to do with nature,” she said. “They love being outside. We love being able to have this.”
Kaysie Slack of Central City brought her four boys to the event Friday. They are new to Nebraska, saw the festival on Facebook and wanted to check out the event. Slack said it provided an opportunity for the boys to play with other children while she had a chance to have adult conversations.
“We thought it was a cool thing,” she said.
Friday’s musical acts concluded with the Rascal Martinez Band.
Festivities continue Saturday with more activities for kids throughout the day. Highlights include a kids concert by the String Beans at 2 p.m., a magic show at 3:30 p.m. and a children’s ukulele jam organized by Hastings College Music Academy at 4 p.m.
Saturday night’s music begins at 7 p.m. with the Cody Sisters, followed by the Talbott Brothers at 9 p.m.
Sandeen said people wanting to attend should bring lawn chairs, sunscreen, bug spray and money for food and art vendors. They also can consider car pooling to make parking easier.
She said it was great to be able to continue the festival after being disrupted in 2020 by the novel coronavirus disease.
“It’s nice to be back for the second year after the pandemic,” Sandeen said. “We learned a lot last year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.