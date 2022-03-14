A series of music-related events, recitals and programs, including the Art Song Festival and Piano Festival, will grace Hastings College March 21-26 as part of Music Masters Week organized by the HC Department of Music and Theatre.
The week is designed to inspire both students and the community as a whole with outstanding performances and opportunities to interact with musicians, alumni and educators.
All events are free and open to the public and take place in the Fuhr Hall of Music, 927 N. Ash Ave.
Music Masters week kicks off 7:30 p.m. March 21 with a recital by Brian Shaw on trumpet. Shaw will perform a wide selection of repertoire spanning over three centuries on several different instruments, including music by Biber, Molter, Verdi, Debussy, Hindemith and John Williams.
Shaw will be joined by Hastings College faculty pianist Jonathan Sokasits and trumpeter Louie Eckhardt.
Shaw is co-principal trumpet of the Dallas Winds and is principal trumpet of Santa Fe Pro Musica in New Mexico and Spire Baroque Orchestra in Kansas City, Missouri. He is noted for his versatility, performing and recording regularly as a classical and jazz trumpeter on modern and period instruments. He also is active as a jazz arranger and as an author, and currently is co-writing a biography of jazz legend Kenny Wheeler.
As a teacher, Shaw continues as guest instructor of Baroque trumpet at the Eastman School of Music after leaving his former position as professor of trumpet and jazz studies at Louisiana State University, which he held for nearly 15 years. He lives in Seattle.
March 22 brings the first of two Art Song Festival performance evenings of the week. The second Art Song Festival evening is March 24. Both evenings' programs begin at 7:30 p.m. The theme of this year’s Art Song Festival is “From Sea to Shining Sea, a Celebration of American art songs.”
Performances by Hastings College students and faculty feature art songs written by American composers with poetry from William Shakespeare to Maya Angelou. Each night features a different set of performers, but will follow the same theme.
The Hastings College Art Song Festival exists to introduce students and the community to the rich, diverse and unique repertoire of Western classical art song. As an annual event, the festival will highlight the repertoire of a single composer, language, nationality or style to help viewers develop a deeper appreciation of the diversity of the art song.
A Music Education Forum at 6:15 p.m. March 23 features Hastings College alumni Michael Stinman, John Roebke, Mark Harman and Linda Johnson. Each will talk briefly and answer questions and have an open discussion about music education. The panel will be moderated by Robin Koozer.
Stinman serves as the general music specialist (K-5) and the middle school jazz band director at Treynor Community Schools in Treynor, Iowa. This is his sixth year at Treynor and 10th year teaching overall. He earned his bachelor's degree in music education and vocal performance at Hastings College in 2012, and currently is working toward a master's degree in music education.
Roebke is director of bands at Theodore Roosevelt High School and Music Department chair for the Kent City Schools in Ohio. He also teaches Arts & Ideas and Music Theory, and is the faculty adviser to the TRHS chapter of the National Honor Society. He graduated from Hastings College in 1989 with a bachelor of music degree, then earned a master of music education degree from the University of Colorado and a doctor of philosophy degree from Kent State University.
Prior to moving to Ohio, he taught instrumental music in the Hastings Public Schools. He was a 1996 recipient of the Jack R. Snider Young Band Director Award presented by the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association.
Johnson is a retired music educator who spent a total of 26 years in the classroom at St. Michael’s Elementary School in Hastings and then at Adams Central Junior-Senior High School. Her duties included teaching junior high general music and choir, 8th grade musical theater class, 9/10 choir and select choir, 11/12 varsity choir and madrigal, and producing the annual musical.
She also was co-founder of the South Central Nebraska Children’s Chorale and serves as director of the Calvin/Westminster Choir for sixth- through 12th-graders at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.
Johnson earned her music education degree in 1979 and a master of arts in teaching degree in 1994. She has been recognized by the Hastings Symphony Orchestra as the Arts Educator of the Year, by Walmart as the area Teacher of the Year and Adams Central Public Schools as Teacher of the Year.
Harman, a 1999 graduate, has been director of vocal music at Fremont High School for 21 years. He earned a master of music degree from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln in 2007 and currently is pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership. Between 2009 and 2019 he toured bi-annually with the Nebraska Ambassadors of Music as the director of choirs, which leads Nebraska high school musicians on a two-week musical tour of Europe. In 2005 he was named Outstanding Young Choral Director, and in 2013 was named Outstanding Choral Director by NCDA. In May 2021 he was recognized as the Nebraska Teacher of the Year by the Nebraska High School Theatre Awards program.
Koozer is emeritus professor of music and department chair at Hastings College. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Hastings College in 1976, master’s degree at Kearney State College, doctorate at Arizona State University and an Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts (honoris causa) from his alma mater.
Koozer was named Hastings College’s Outstanding Advisor in 1996 and twice was chosen by students and faculty to deliver the prestigious Invited Faculty Lecture. In 2021, he was the second music inductee of the Hastings College Fine Arts Hall of Fame.
He serves the National Association of Schools of Music as a consultant and evaluator for accreditation. For several summers, Koozer served on the faculty of the Bethel Woods Music Academy in Bethel, New York.
in 2010, Koozer joined the Hastings College Foundation as a development associate with primary work in fine arts and music development initiatives.
Pianist Philip Daniel Zach will perform March 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Zach, now of Lincoln, did his graduate work at the University of Missouri–Kansas City Conservatory in piano performance and his undergraduate studies at Hastings College, where he earned a bachelor’s in piano performance and piano pedagogy.
During his undergraduate years, Zach discovered a passion for creating his own music. He was heavily inspired by contemporary classical composers such as Olafur Arnalds, NIls Frahm, Philip Glass, Max Richter and others by their ability to transmit powerful emotions through simplistic, minimalistic sound while each possessing their own unique “voice” in a non-cliche manner. He aims to follow in these musicians’ footsteps by blending aspects of classical music, minimalism, cinematic qualities and more.
Zach has released six studio albums and several EP’s. He continues to compose and record solo artistic projects, yet is venturing into the film scoring and music licensing world. This last year has also seen him begin to custom compose soundtracks for films as well as find a niche in composing for dance collaborations. Zach resides in Lincoln, Nebraska, with his wife and dog working in his home studio.
Zach did his graduate work at the University of Missouri–Kansas City Conservatory in piano performance and his undergraduate studies at Hastings College, where he earned a bachelor’s in piano performance and piano pedagogy in 2015.
Music Masters Week wraps up March 26 beginning at 9 a.m. with the 35th Gladys Frisch Harris Piano Festival. The festival features guest performer and clinician Grace Huang of the University of Georgia, and a concluding performance by Jonathan Sokasits on piano; assistant professor Nathan Mertens on saxophone; and Taylor Wilson, a high school piano student of Sokasits.
Huang is assistant professor of piano pedagogy and class piano coordinator at the University of Georgia where she teaches undergraduate and graduate pedagogy courses, class piano and oversees all aspects of the class piano program. Additionally, she owns and operates an independent piano studio in Athens.
Previously, she served on the piano faculty of the Cleveland Institute of Music, where she maintained a studio in the CIM Preparatory division and served as Head of Secondary Piano in the Conservatory division, overseeing the class piano program. She also was on the piano faculties of Millikin University in Illinois and St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, as well as summer music programs such as University of Georgia Summer Music Camp and Institute, Summer Sonata (CIM), Illinois Summer Youth Music (University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign) and Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp.
Huang holds degrees in piano performance from the University of Minnesota and Vanderbilt University. Former teachers include Lydia Artymiw, Craig Nies, Roland Schneller and Sue Hudson. Her pedagogy studies were with Rebecca Shockley, Karen Ann Krieger and Elizabeth Cormier. She is a Nationally Certified Teacher of Music.
Additional information, including how students in grades 8-12 can sign up for a masterclass with Huang or Sokasits, can be found at hastings.edu/pianofestival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.