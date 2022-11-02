Christopher Williams, a Nashville-based singer, songwriter and percussionist, will visit Hastings over the weekend for a music workshop, public concert and Hastings College chapel service.
Williams is from New York but has lived in Nashville for almost two decades. He has spent the past 27 years touring and sharing music with audiences around the world.
He has released 12 albums to date. His newest release, “We Will Remember,” is a project commissioned by his friend Jaco Hamman, a professor of divinity at Vanderbilt University. Williams wrote 12 songs to accompany Hamman’s book “The Millennial Narrative,” an encouraging call to churches and pastor leaders as they step into themes of loss, lament and community inspired by the Old Testament Book of Joel.
Williams’ trip to Hastings is sponsored by First Presbyterian Church of Hastings and the Hastings Community Music Academy, a nonprofit organization in residence at the church, 641 N. Lincoln Ave.
On Saturday, Williams will lead a songwriting workshop from 10 a.m. to noon. Individuals age 14 and up with all levels of songwriting experience are invited to participate. A fee will apply, and advance registration is not required but would be helpful for planning purposes. Financial assistance may be available. To register, call 402-519-4711 or email musicacademydirector@gmail.com.
Then, at 7:30 p.m., the church will open its doors for “An Evening of Music with Christopher Williams.” Admission is free, and all are welcome.
On Sunday, Williams will perform during the 5 p.m. chapel service in French Memorial Chapel on the Hastings College campus, 800 Turner Ave. The service is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.