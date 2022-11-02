Christopher Williams courtesy

Christopher Williams, a singer, songwriter and percussionist, will conduct a songwriting workshop and free concert Nov. 5 at First Presbyterian Church and perform at a Hastings College chapel service Sunday. His visit is sponsored by First Presbyterian Church and the Hastings Music Academy.

 Courtesy

Christopher Williams, a Nashville-based singer, songwriter and percussionist, will visit Hastings over the weekend for a music workshop, public concert and Hastings College chapel service.

Williams is from New York but has lived in Nashville for almost two decades. He has spent the past 27 years touring and sharing music with audiences around the world.

0
0
0
0
0