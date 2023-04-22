Alabama Shooting

This undated photo provided by the family of Phil Dowdell shows from left, Zaniriah Dowdell, Latonya Allen, Alexis Dowdell and Phil Dowdell. Phil Dowdell was one of four young people killed when a shooting broke out at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Dadeville, Ala., on April 15, 2023. Dowdell was headed to Jacksonville State University in the fall where he planned to play football.

 Photo courtesy of family of Phil Dowdell via AP

DADEVILLE, Ala. — Alexis Dowdell's Sweet 16 birthday party ended with her kneeling beside her fatally wounded brother on the blood-slicked floor of a dance studio in small-town Alabama, the bodies of other wounded teens scattered around them.

Dowdell told the story of Saturday's terror in Dadeville to The Associated Press on Monday surrounded by family. The shooting left her 18-year-old brother, Philstavious "Phil" Dowdell, and three others dead, along with another 32 injured, some critically.

