Midway through a nature walk Sunday afternoon at Prairie Loft’s Harvestfest, Josh Wiese helped identify and remove beggar’s tick weed seeds on 6-year-old Christian Conroy’s T-shirt.
Wiese, a habitat ecologist at the Crane Trust outside of Wood River, led a pair of nature walks during Harvestfest at the Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning. He identified wildflowers, grasses and weeds along the way.
“Plants have been a passion of mine since I was little,” he said. “I liked watching kids be able to pick up on stuff and see them realize things they knew all along, but they didn’t contextualize yet. Just to watch them put those pieces of the puzzle together and see how connected ecology is is pretty special and it’s cool to be a part of that.”
He did a quick walk before Harvestfest started to see what was growing out there.
Christian Conroy got quite the education.
“My favorite part was just learning about the plants,” he said.
He was joined at Harvestfest by his parents Kyle and Kayla Conroy, and his 4-year-old brother, Archer. The family lives in Roseland.
“It’s always fun, and it’s so valuable for them to actually see the grasses, touch it, smell it,” Kayla Conroy said of her sons.
The Conroys have farms and dairies on respective sides of their family.
Kayla’s brother is a landscape architect.
“Lot’s of plants. Lots of wildlife,” she said.
The family enjoyed Harvestfest and Prairie Loft.
“It’s always so nice and so open,” Kayla said. “The weather’s always perfect, and it’s great to get the kids outdoors, show them the local vendors, show them the learning center in general.”
Wiese was joined Sunday at Prairie Loft by his children, Lillian, 9, and Judah, 8.
“I think it’s pretty awesome,” he said. “There’s a lot of stuff to see. They love seeing the tractors and the animals and going around to see the different venues. There’s a ton of room to play and walk around and stuff to climb on. Every kid wants that.”
He connected with Prairie Loft through Prairie Loft Executive Director Amy Sandeen.
Sandeen teaches a class at Hastings College encouraging students to disconnect from technology and reconnect with nature.
She brought her class to the Crane Trust to do some seed collecting. She asked Wiese if he wanted to be part of Harvestfest.
“I signed right up and thought it was really cool,” Wiese said.
The connection to the Crane Trust is a special one, Sandeen said.
“There are a lot of organizations in the area doing good work around land stewardship, agriculture and environment,” she said. “It’s important for all of us to cooperate and coordinate, so we can get more education out into the community.”
On a day that saw temperatures in the high 70s, Harvestfest brought in a big crowd.
“I’m thrilled,” Sandeen said. “Mother nature cooperated again this time. People are happy. We’ve got all ages. A lot of folks I don’t recognize, which is awesome.”
Families visited vendors, participated in farm-based activities and games, and pet farm animals.
Harvestfest drew just under 900 people on the day.
Another new activity this year was the corn not-a-maze, which included a keyhole-shaped pass through an adjacent cornfield. This is a space Prairie Loft has used for programming throughout the summer.
“A lot of our field trips will take a walk through the cornfield and look at the stalks and the ears and get that close-up experience,” Sandeen said. “We used it in the summer when plants were growing, so people coming back month to month would be able to see that growth. It’s one more teaching tool we can take advantage of here where we are.”
Musician Jim King returned, performing for families throughout the afternoon.
“He has the most positive vibe of just about anyone I know, and we’re all about the positive vibes,” Sandeen said. “I really want to encourage that kind of feeling and takeaway from our events. He just adds so much to that.”
Harvestfest is sponsored in part by Cooperative Producers Inc., Adams County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Berger Livestock, and the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program.
“The sponsors of this event allow us to welcome people with free admission, and that means a lot to all of us,” Sandeen said.
