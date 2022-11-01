The Nebraska Department of Economic Development will sponsor an Economic Recovery Town Hall gathering at Central Community College-Hastings Wednesday, Nov. 2, as part of a series of meetings taking place across the state this week.
Purpose of the meeting is to discuss LB1024, also known as the Economic Recovery Act; its programs; and the needs of Nebraska’s 11 Qualified Census Tracts, or QCTs, as determined by Title 26 of the United States Code.
