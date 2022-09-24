Lou Leone’s winding career path has followed the highways of rural Illinois where he once drove a Coca-Cola delivery truck; the streets of Chicago where he drove for Budweiser; and even led him to the gates of Wrigley Field where he worked a summer in security for the Chicago Cubs.
He later worked as a patent litigation paralegal in Chicago and Denver; got introduced to the field of public finance as a board member for a neighborhood homeowners’ association; earned a master’s degree in public administration; and now is serving his third community as a city administrator.
Leone, 50, is the current city administrator in Nebraska City and one of four finalists for the vacant Hastings city administrator position. He was in town Friday to interview with the city’s hiring committee and also met with the Hastings Tribune.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois; his paralegal certification from Loyola University Chicago; and his master’s degree in public administration from the University of Colorado Denver School of Public Affairs.
While he likes Nebraska City, he said, the Hastings position and community are attractive.
“Nebraska City is a great community,” he said. “What kind of compelled me to even apply for the position is Hastings is very forward-thinking as far as growth, they encourage outside-the-box thinking to solve problems — but sometimes you have to.”
Hastings offers a high quality of life for its residents, Leone said. He mentioned the Hastings Museum, which he toured on a previous visit to town, and the Hastings Symphony Orchestra as just two of its points of attraction for him.
He speaks with pride about what he has accomplished in two of the communities he has served as city administrator. He says he loves the finance and budget development aspects of the role.
“The money we get from the citizens in taxes or fees is very limited,” Leone said. “I try to squeeze a penny into a quarter every chance I get.”
He also espouses an “open door policy” and the importance of community engagement and open communication with staff members, elected officials and the general public.
Leone has been in Nebraska City since 2020. He said accomplishments during his time there have included building up enough excess city funds to pay for most of an upcoming $2.9 million roads project. The city also recently used American Rescue Plan Act funds to secure a 27-acre site for workforce and affordable housing development.
He is active in professional groups. He serves on the executive board of the Great Plains Government Finance Officers Association, recently was elected to the executive board of the Nebraska City/County Management Association, and has a resumé “loaded” with National Incident Management System training. He also is seeking certification is several different professional areas.
He describes himself as a “jack of all trades” in the city administrator role, always seeking more knowledge.
“I’m constantly trying to push myself to learn more because what I learn I in turn share it with the staff,” Leone said.
Prior to his time in Nebraska City, he spent four years as administrator for the small town of Kiowa in south central Kansas, then 10 months as city administrator in New London, Wisconsin.
Leone said Kiowa was in financial difficulty when he arrived in town, but budget streamlining made it possible for the city to build up $1.7 million in cash reserves and overhaul the city’s electrical and water systems, among other achievements.
“The list is long of what we did,” Leone said of his time in Kiowa. “In the end they are a much stronger community, and in fact when I left they were in the design phase of a new city hall. It’s a matter of making it all work within the budget.”
For the sake of his career advancement, he and his family moved on to a larger community in New London, population 7,295. Leone said some problems in city government there prompted him to resign after less than a year on the job. He was offered the Nebraska City position about five months later.
Because his adolescent son and daughter already had endured the disruption of a move from Kansas to Wisconsin, he said, he and his wife decided to put their needs first and keep their family home in New London until both have graduated from high school.
His son now is a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and his daughter is a high school junior. The family gets together in Wisconsin or Nebraska whenever possible.
