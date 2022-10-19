Nebraska Extension is establishing a new strategic direction called The Big 3 to promote its missions services.
Megan Burda, coordinator of engagement zone 10, which includes Adams County, spoke about the new strategic direction at the Adams County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.
Introduction of The Big 3 comes as Charles Stoltenow was selected in December 2021 to be the next dean and director of Nebraska Extension.
The Big 3 includes Strengthen Nebraska Agriculture and Food Systems, Inspire Nebraskans and Their Communities, and Enhance the Health and Wellbeing of all Nebraskans.
Burda said not a lot is changing in day-to-day programming.
“This is really just a way of communicating it differently to the public in three major buckets,” she said.
Nebraska Extension also is working with all counties on updating interlocal agreements to establish extension services.
Burda said five of the eight interlocal agreements completed so far are within Zone 10.
“Adams County is next on my list,” she said. “So, you see me again a couple times, probably, as we go through that process.”
Adams County extension educator Ron Seymour attended the county board meeting to introduce Burda.
“Ron does an excellent job of communication,” Burda said. “The office staff here in Adams County, it’s an excellent group. Lots of great things happen in Adams County.”
In other business, the commissioners:
- Met as the Board of Equalization to approve tax list corrections and tax levy rates for political subdivisions in Adams County.
- Unanimously approved a resolution for the foreclosure of two Adams County tax sale certificates.
Unanimously approved modifying the county’s sick and vacation leave policy for eligible employees to allow employees to use paid time off after three months of employment effective Jan. 1, 2023. Previously, paid time off could not be used until after one year of employment.
