Nebraska Extension will present two workshops in Hastings Jan. 17 to help farmers develop grain marketing plans for 2023.
The workshops, which are titled “Grain Marketing Lingo” and “Grain Marketing — Playing the Long Game,” respectively, will be offered on the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave.
“Grain Marketing Lingo” runs 1-2:15 p.m. Using real audio and video examples, the workshop will help participants decode “market talk.” Extension Educator Jessica Groskopf will discuss “basis,” “bears,” “bulls,” “long,” “short” and more.
“Grain Marketing — Playing the Long Game” will follow from 2:30-4 p.m. Cory Walters, associate professor in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Agricultural Economics, will explore how grain markets have evolved over time and ways to incorporate this information into farmers’ 2023 grain marketing decision making and production cost environment.
Both workshops are free to attend, but participants are required to pre-register by Jan. 16. To register, call Nebraska Extension in Adams County, 402-461-7209.
