Strong market prices for commodities and the investment appeal of agricultural land during a time of high inflation helped boost farm ground values across Nebraska and around Tribland throughout 2022 and into 2023, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln reports.
The value of agricultural land increased 11% from February 2022 to January 2023 in south central Nebraska and 17% year-over-year in southeastern Nebraska, according to UNL’s 2023 Nebraska Farm Real Estate Market Survey preliminary report.
Statewide, the market value of ag land increased by 14% from 2022 to 2023, reaching $3,835 per acre. That represents the second-largest yearly increase in the market value of Nebraska ag land since 2014 and is the highest non-inflation adjusted statewide land value quoted in the 45-year history of the survey.
Preliminary results were published online by UNL on March 15. Final 2023 information is scheduled to be published in June.
According to the preliminary report, overall ag land values increased in each of eight reporting zones across the state, with the increases ranging from 10% in the central zone to 17% in the southeast.
The south zone encompasses Adams, Webster, Franklin, Kearney, Harlan, Furnas, Gosper and Phelps counties.
The southeast zone includes Clay, Fillmore, Nuckolls, Thayer, Jefferson, Saline, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee and Richardson counties.
In the southeast zone, the average value of all ag land was $7,090 per acre.
Center pivot-irrigated crop ground was valued at $11,415 per acre, up 14%. Gravity-irrigated crop ground was $8,485 per acre, up 11%.
Rain-fed crop ground with irrigation potential was valued at $8,110 per acre, up 21%; rain-fed land without irrigation potential was $6,425 per acre, up 17%.
Tillable grazing land was valued at $3,460 per acre, up 6%. Non-tillable grazing land was $2,750 per acre, up 10%. Hayland was valued at $3,695 per acre, up 18%.
In the south zone, the average value of all ag land was $4,850 per acre. Pivot-irrigated crop ground was valued at $8,370 per acre, up 8%. The increase in gravity-irrigated crop ground was relatively greater — up 14% to $7,820.
Rain-fed crop ground with irrigation potential was valued at $4,535 per acre, up 9% from the previous year. Unirrigable rain-fed crop ground was up 15% to $3,990.
Tillable grazing land was up in value by 13%, to $2,595 per acre. Non-tillable grazing land was up 7% to $1,685. Hayland was up 9% to $2,270.
The Nebraska Farm Real Estate Market Survey is conducted annually with outreach to land professionals including appraisers, farm and ranch managers and ag bankers. It is conducted by the Center for Agricultural Profitability within the Department of Ag Economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
According to a summary of the 2023 preliminary report, the year-over-year increase in ag land values may be attributed to higher commodity prices, purchases to expand operations, favorable finances for current owners, and an increase in buyers acquiring land as a hedge against inflation.
The survey also addresses cash rental rates across Nebraska. Results show the average cash rental rate increased to $315 per acre (up 13%) for pivot-irrigated crop ground, to $260 (up 6%) for gravity-irrigated crop ground, to $115 (up 15%) for rain-fed crop ground, and to $41 (up 2%) for pasture. The average monthly cash rental rate for pasture was $56.85 for cow-calf pairs.
In the southeast zone, cash rents were $335 per acre (up 6%) for pivot-irrigated crop ground, $290 (up 11%) for gravity-irrigated crop ground, $200 (up 5%) for rain-fed crop ground, and $56 (up 5%) for pasture. Monthly pasture rental rates were $60.20 for cow-calf pairs.
The survey found that, statewide, rain-fed crop ground with irrigation potential saw the largest year-over-year percentage increase: 16%. The statewide average increase for rain-fed cropland without irrigation potential was 13%.
The statewide increase in grazing and hayland market values ranged from 14% to 17%, with hayland increasing 17%.
The survey summary says hayland increases were related to competition among operators for additional acres as they contended with drought conditions.
Cash rents for rain-fed cropland increased between 7% and 11% across the state. Pasture and cow-calf pair monthly rental rates rose 6% to 7% statewide.
