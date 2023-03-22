AO farmland value map from university

 University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Strong market prices for commodities and the investment appeal of agricultural land during a time of high inflation helped boost farm ground values across Nebraska and around Tribland throughout 2022 and into 2023, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln reports.

The value of agricultural land increased 11% from February 2022 to January 2023 in south central Nebraska and 17% year-over-year in southeastern Nebraska, according to UNL’s 2023 Nebraska Farm Real Estate Market Survey preliminary report.

