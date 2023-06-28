Providence Place

Nicky Ockinga, sales director at Providence Place, June 8 discusses plans to build an expansion to the memory care facility that will add 19 apartments and help meet the increased need in the community.

 Courtesy

As health care improves and people live longer, more and more residents at assisted living facilities and nursing homes are in need of memory care, and local providers are looking to meet the demand.

Memory care is designed to provide a safe and structured environment with set routines to lower stress for people with Alzheimer's or dementia.

