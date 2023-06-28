As health care improves and people live longer, more and more residents at assisted living facilities and nursing homes are in need of memory care, and local providers are looking to meet the demand.
Memory care is designed to provide a safe and structured environment with set routines to lower stress for people with Alzheimer's or dementia.
Some facilities, like Providence Place in Hastings, specialize in providing memory care.
Providence Place’s parent company, MJ Senior Living, a Wahoo-based company focused on providing memory care support, announced plans to expand the Hastings facility on June 8.
Jason Lange, co-owner of MJ Senior Living, said he is excited to get started on the addition, which originally was planned in 2019 but was delayed due to the pandemic. He said Providence Place typically has a waiting list, indicating a need for more capacity.
“As people live longer, you have more and more cases of dementia,” he said. “We have to be ready to serve them.”
The number of memory care units has doubled over the past decade, making it the fastest-growing sector of the senior housing market, according to information from the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care (NIC) and reported by the AARP.
An AARP article estimated one in nine Americans aged 65 and older, totaling 6.5 million individuals, are affected by Alzheimer’s or other dementias, based on analysis of information released by NIC Analytics in 2022. The analysis also projected that 8.2 million Americans could be living with dementia by 2030.
To meet the current demand and plan for the future, Lange said, the company is ready to move forward with the expansion project and hopes to have it open in 2024.
The expansion will add 19 apartments and include a mix of single- and double-occupancy rooms.
The new construction will be to the east of the existing building, though the residents of each wing will remain separated because smaller groups are beneficial for dementia patients.
“We’re investing several million dollars into the addition,” he said. “There’s definitely a need.”
Lange said three other providers in the community are specialized in dementia assisted living care and everybody has a strong census.
Terri Coe, executive director at Edgewood Hastings Memory Care, said the facility and its sister community in Grand Island operate at near capacity most times.
“We are always full,” she said. “There has been a greater need.”
Coe said facilities solely focused on providing memory care can provide more specialized care instead of being incorrectly placed in skilled nursing facilities when they really need memory support.
As in most assisted living facilities, employees provide meals and help with personal care tasks, but they are trained to handle the unique issues that often arise as a result of dementia or Alzheimer's. Extra structure and support help the residents navigate their day.
“We keep the activities based on their needs,” she said. “We want to avoid over-stimulation.”
