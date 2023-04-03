p04-03-23MSCegghunt1.jpg
Emma Hoffman, 5, searches during an Easter egg hunt Saturday morning at Sidel Park in Idlewilde.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune
Logan Lubken and Leah Dishman cut the ribbon officially opening the new playground in Sidel Park at Idlewilde Saturday morning. 

IDLEWILDE ACRES — On a chilly but sun-drenched morning eight days before Easter, dozens of children and their adults turned out Saturday to hunt for colorful eggs and celebrate the good things that can happen when neighbors work together.

Promptly at 10 a.m., a whistle sent the young people scrambling for candy and prizes at Sidel Park.

Four-year-old Camdyn Bolen participates in the Sidel Park Easter egg hunt Saturday morning at Idlewilde.
Emmett Hodgson, 6 ads an egg to his bucket Saturday morning at Sidel Park at Idlewilde.
Seven-year-old Callan Stroman races through Sidel Park during a Saturday morning Easter egg hunt. 
Children use the new playground at Sidel Park in Idlewilde Saturday after an Easter egg hunt.
Michelle Lubken, co-chair of the Idlewilde playground committee, speaks Saturday morning before a ribbon cutting in Sidel Park in Idlewilde.
