From hip hop superstar to Grammy award-winning rap icon, entrepreneur, philanthropist and actor, Nelly has proven his ability to stay relevant in the ever-changing worlds of music, fashion and entertainment.
A fixture on the rap and hip hop music scene since 1993, Nelly will bring the collective imaginations of fans who grew up with his music to life when he takes the stage in a rare live appearance at Adams County Fairfest July 16.
Known for his distinctive vocals and larger-than-life personality, he is one of just seven rappers to reach the Diamond status in popularity. He has toured the globe and played with multiple symphonies nationwide. He even has portrayed himself on television in BET’s “Real Husbands of Hollywood” with Kevin Hart.
A fan of multiple sports, he has worked as a sportscaster with Skip Bayless. At the pinnacle of his musical career, he was among the best-selling mainstream artists of his day, selling more than 9 million copies of his most popular album, “Country Grammar.” Released in 2000, the record sold more than 8.4 million copies in the U.S. alone.
Called “one of the biggest stars of the new millennium” by Peter Shapiro, Nelly ranks as the fourth best-selling rap artist in American music history, with more than 21 million album sales in the U.S market.
Delving into the crossover arena, his single “Over and Over,” recorded with country music star Tim McGraw, became an instant classic in 2004. The song was performed by McGraw and Nelly on McGraw’s “Here and Now” television special.
Another crossover hit, “Party People,” released in 2008, featured Fergie sharing vocals on the record’s first single.
Some of his more memorable performances through the years have included appearances on NBC’s “The Voice,” “The American Music Awards,” “ABC’s Greatest Hits” and in a role as judge on The CW’s “The Next.”
Beyond the stage, Nelly has left his mark in multiple ways, including the creation of his own men’s and women’s clothing lines, Vokal, and Pimp Juice energy drinks.
Additionally, he has collaborated with the Nike company on the “Air Derrty” limited edition sneaker. The CEO of his own recording label, Derrty Ent., his business umbrella includes co-ownership of the Charlotte Bobcats NBA basketball team with Michael Jordan.
As an actor, he shared top billing with Adam Sandler and Chris Rock in the hit re-make of “The Longest Yard” in 2005. His television credits include recurring roles on the hit show “CSI: NY” in 2009 and 2011.
An advocate for the “Do Something’s Tackle Hunger Campaign,” he challenged teens in 2010 to fight hunger by collecting one million pounds of food for the holiday season. He continues to support charitable causes, including Make-a-Wish Foundation. His college, El University, offers scholarships to students looking to learn the music industry.
His performance in Hastings is part of a 30-show, three-country tour that includes stops in Chicago; Salem, Oregon; and Kansas City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.