Voters in Subdistrict 1 of the Little Blue Natural Resources District are squaring off in a bid to fill an open seat on the LBNRD board of directors.
Glen Bonifas of rural Roseland and John C. Nelson of Hastings are seeking the seat currently held by Robert Trausch of rural Juniata. Trausch didn't seek re-election.
The winner will be chosen in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election.
The Little Blue district, headquartered in Davenport, encompasses all of Thayer County, most of Adams County, and parts of Webster, Clay, Nuckolls, Fillmore and Jefferson counties. The district is governed by a nonpartisan 17-member board, with two directors from each of eight subdistricts and one at-large member.
Directors who represent subdistricts must reside within their subdistrict boundaries and are elected only by voters within that area. The at-large member is elected by voters districtwide.
Directors aren't paid a salary but receive a per-diem and are reimbursed for expenses related to their service.
Nebraska’s 23 NRDs regulate groundwater management and work with soil conservation, flood control, hazard mitigation, public education and recreation.
Several NRDs that serve portions of Tribland have contested races for board seats in this year’s election. The Hastings Tribune recently sent a survey to all candidates in contested races. Several candidates, including Nelson, responded.
Nelson, 73, lives at 1227 N. Cedar Ave. He is a retired school principal. He holds associate of arts, bachelor of science and master’s degrees and took advanced degree work that prepared him for his career as a teacher and principal.
He and his wife, Marsha, have three children who grew up in Hastings and attended Hastings Public Schools. The Nelsons have twin grandsons who are 8 months old.
Nelson served on the Hastings Tree Board for eight years. He also served on the Adams County Extension Council and the Hastings Head Start board and was a member of Leadership Hastings.
Nelson served for many years as principal of Morton Elementary School in Hastings. There, students learned about J. Sterling Morton’s initiative to plant trees, and the school celebrated Arbor Day. Morton students often received tree seedlings from the Little Blue NRD to take home and plant, Nelson wrote in his survey response.
Nelson identifies water quality and quantity as the big issues facing the Little Blue district.
“Water is Nebraska’s most important resource, and the management of that resource cannot be taken for granted with the expectation that all is well,” Nelson wrote. “Water wells within Hastings and other towns in the Little Blue NRD are impacted by both water quality and quantity (issues). These issues have been and are being addressed. As a board member I would work collaboratively with other board members and leadership to address water and conservation issues.”
Nelson said he believes he can be a valuable member of a board that seeks to educate the community about natural resources issues.
“I am concerned about our environment and conservation,” he wrote. “The Little Blue NRD provides programming, which helps youth and citizens better understand water conservation issues. As a board member I believe that I can contribute towards and support the mission of the Little Blue Natural Resources District.”
