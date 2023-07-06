A vintage neon sign that helped light up Hastings’ downtown business district for 90 years will become a fixture in a future presentation of local history at the Hastings Museum.

On Thursday morning, the Bert’s Rexall Drugs sign, which most recently hung at the corner of Second Street and Hastings Avenue from 1948-2022, was delivered to its new home at the museum — a donation from Tom and Jalaene Choquette, owners of Bert’s Pharmacy.

