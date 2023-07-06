A vintage neon sign that helped light up Hastings’ downtown business district for 90 years will become a fixture in a future presentation of local history at the Hastings Museum.
On Thursday morning, the Bert’s Rexall Drugs sign, which most recently hung at the corner of Second Street and Hastings Avenue from 1948-2022, was delivered to its new home at the museum — a donation from Tom and Jalaene Choquette, owners of Bert’s Pharmacy.
The orange, blue and white enamel sign, which is nearly 6 feet tall and 7 ½ feet wide and probably weighs 400-500 pounds, originally hung over an older Bert’s drugstore location at 536 W. Second St., Tom Choquette said.
Choquette cited long-ago conversations with the late Bert Burchess, original owner of the business, who died in 1990.
“He thought it was in 1931 or 1932 when the sign first came to town,” Choquette said of Burchess.
In 1948, the sign was moved to Bert’s second downtown location at 700 W. Second St., where it remained in use until the building was destroyed by fire the night of March 13-14, 2022. (For a period of time, Burchess and business partner Donald E. Adams had two downtown stores operating just a block apart, plus a third location in the Spencer Park neighborhood, now better known as Good Samaritan Village. Its location in the Physicians Building at 14th Street and Bellevue Avenue opened in 1960.)
The sign, which wasn’t damaged by the fire, has been in the care of Tri-City Sign Co. in Grand Island since it was removed from the side of the burned-out building
Having replaced the light bulbs, Tri-City Sign Co. delivered the sign to the museum’s loading dock on Thursday after the Choquettes decided to donate it there. Museum employees and Hastings Utilities warehouse workers helped get the heavy object where it needed to go
A forklift was used to get the sign off the truck and into the building on a pallet. City employees then used a pallet jack to get it into the freight elevator.
In the basement, workers lifted the heavy sign onto a platform outside the “Kool-Aid: Discover the Dream” exhibit area, where it will remain for the time being.
Dan Brosz, Hastings Museum curator of collections, said the sign eventually will be moved to the second floor and become part of a planned new exhibit addressing community history.
“With the iconic nature of the sign and its placement on Second Street, this is really going to be a great anchor to tell many stories about Hastings history,” Brosz said.
Bert Burchess opened his first Bert’s Rexall drugstore downtown in 1925 — about the same time the Ohio Thermometer Co. of Springfield, Ohio, began manufacturing neon signs for Rexall drug franchisees.
From 1920 until the retail chain’s demise in 1977, the Rexall name was ubiquitous in American commerce, and Rexall signs were a frequent sight on main streets across the United States. Through the years, the Rexall brand name was licensed to as many as 12,000 drugstores nationwide.
Rexall drugstores like the ones in Hastings were locally owned small businesses.
Tom Choquette and his business partner and fellow pharmacist, Creighton F. “Mike” Uridil Jr., bought the business from pharmacist John Adams in 1982. They operated the downtown store as well as the Bert’s Pharmacy location at 1021 W. 14th St., with Adams continuing to fill prescriptions at the downtown store for nearly three more decades to follow. (Adams retired in 2011 after a total of 72 years as a Hastings pharmacist, most if not all of which was spent at Bert’s as an employee or owner. He died in 2014 at age 97.)
Uridil sold his share of the business to Choquette about 10 years ago.
With its distinctive neon signage, restored 1940s tile and curved aluminum marquee out front, and its prominent location on a busy street corner, the Bert’s store at Second and Hastings was a downtown city landmark.
The disastrous fire ended all that, however. The ruins of the building were demolished in May 2022.
Choquette said he would have liked to open a new downtown store, but that at this stage in his career it didn’t make economic sense to do so.
Since there isn’t a good place for the sign at the Bert’s 14th Street location, he said, donating the sign to the museum was a good option for preserving the history it represents.
“It’s been a community sign forever,” Choquette said. “I just thought this would be a good spot for it.”
Brosz said the museum is grateful to the Choquettes for their generosity and hopes to be able to light it up for visitors in the future.
“We’d love to,” he said. “We’d have to get a dimmer installed because it would just be overwhelmingly bright.”
