SMITH CENTER, Kan. — The raising of three new barns will give Smith County Free Fair attendees a sturdy backdrop from which to host the annual event for many more years to come.
Completed in the nick of time to be introduced at this year’s fair, which runs from July 20-24 at the fairgrounds in Smith Center, the new structures replace a trio of barns built more than 80 years ago that had been renovated to a point beyond repair.
Structural problems led to the fair board’s decision in March 2022 to erect new barns to avoid any potential liability issues should the old buildings collapse.
Community donations helped fund the project, which cost about $225,000 to complete. Grant funds and memorial donations also were secured to help supplement the build, which includes a new beef barn on the west end; goat barn in the middle; and utility barn for poultry, rabbits and other small animals on the east end.
Local businesses were used whenever possible for materials and labor, with some of them donating a portion of their labor costs as a gesture of community spirit. Working fair board members also kicked in with free labor as needed.
Risa Overmiller, 4-H coordinator for the Post Rock Extension District in Smith County, said the new barns offer a bit more space for presenters and their animals. Yet even with the additional square footage, the increased number of participants at this year’s show will make it necessary to use the beef barn to house the 20 horses slated to compete in this year’s festivities.
“The poultry, rabbit, goat and beef barn was torn down in March and replaced with a new one in its place,” Overmiller said. “It’s a little wider than the old one and matches up to things like our wash racks. It’s an exciting thing.
“With 20 new 4H’ers gained this year in numbers, we’ll have more exhibits inside and out. Outside exhibits will include our animals: swine, poultry, rabbits, sheep, goats, beef and horses. Inside exhibits include photography, crafts, horticulture, booths, educational displays, woodworking, rocketry, Legos, and open photography. People can view inside exhibits Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Animals will be there (outside) Friday.”
Favorite attractions include food stand vendors serving up a variety of popular offerings, including taco crunch wraps, bacon burgers, brats, chef and taco salads, and homemade pies. Area clubs and businesses will serve various flavors of homemade ice cream.
The Ranch Rodeo kicks off at 7 p.m. July 22 and will feature a dozen teams vying for top honors. A kids’ pedal pull event at 5:30 p.m. in front of the rodeo also is expected to be a big draw, with an estimated 100 competitors ages 3-12 pulling to win their respective heats.
“We typically get a really good turnout for our pedal pull,” Overmiller said. “Our food stand has a lot of people come through it.”
With excessive temperatures expected to drive ice cream and cold beverage sales through the roof, Overmiller said she still hopes a mild rain or overcast conditions will provide some relief for fair attendees and participants alike.
Regardless of the weather, the event is stacking up to be a hot draw for locals looking for ways to connect with one another, she said.
“This is something the community looks forward to every year,” she said. “Come on out and enjoy some good food and hometown shows.”
The Smith County Fairgrounds are on the west side of town. Static exhibits, commercial and organizational displays, and the food stand are located inside the National Guard Armory on the premises.
July 20 mainly is a check-in and set-up day on the fairgrounds. Pre-fair activities began several days ago.
Here’s the schedule for Friday through Monday:
July 21
8:30 a.m.: 4-H/FFA/Open Class rabbit show, followed by poultry show
10 a.m.: 4-H/FFA ag mechanics judging
12:30-1 p.m.: Clover Bud Show and Share
6 p.m.: 4-H/FFA/Open Class goat show, followed by sheep show
6-10 p.m.: Inflatables on the grounds
7 p.m.: Jackpot team roping
7 p.m.: Bingo
July 22
4-H/FFA/Open Class swine show
11 a.m.: Little Kids Rodeo
1 p.m.: Cornhole tournament with proceeds to benefit Kansas National Guard Logistics Ball
2-4 p.m.: Livestock judging workshop/Lifeskills judging contest
5 p.m: Registration for pedal power pull at covered arena, with pull starting at 5:30
6 p.m.: Youth mutton bustin’
6-10 p.m.: Inflatables
7 p.m.: Bingo
7 p.m.: Ranch rodeo
July 23
9 a.m.: 4-H/FFA/Open Class horse show/speed events
10:30 a.m.: Church service, covered arena
5:30 p.m.: 4-H/FFA/Open Class dairy cattle show
6-9 p.m.: Inflatables
6:30 p.m.: 4-H/FFA/Open Class bucket calf and beef shows
7 p.m.: Bingo
July 24
9:30 a.m.: Round-robin showmanship contest
10 a.m.: District dog show in Osborne, Kansas
5:30 p.m.: Community supper, armory
7 p.m: Awards ceremony outside show arena
7:30 p.m.: Premium auction, with fairgrounds cleanup to follow
