In its mission to help the community one child at a time, CASA of South Central Nebraska is excited about the opportunities for growth as the nonprofit organization moves to a new location thanks to local support.
CASA moved into its own building in February, following the purchase of the former Hastings Public Schools administration building at 1924 W. A St.
RuAnn Root, CASA’s executive director, is excited about the transition the organization is undertaking.
“This building is going to be filled with services for children, and that’s exciting,” she said.
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, a national nonprofit organization that recruits, trains and supports volunteers from the community who are dedicated to helping neglected and abused children. CASA of South Central Nebraska organizes those efforts for Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Franklin, Nuckolls and Webster counties.
Along with the staple services offered by CASA agencies across the country, CASA of South Central Nebraska supports children and their families through four additional programs it offers.
The Adams County Diversion program provides services to youth involved in criminal activity instead of going through the court system.
The Community Toy Store provides toys to area children in need and the Suitcase Project provides luggage for children being removed from their home.
The Maryland Living Center temporarily houses homeless or near-homeless youth who have aged out of the foster care system or lack outside family support as they transition to independent living.
The STARS program works with area schools to ensure children who may be struggling with their home lives are attending class regularly.
CASA has added each program over time, and the expansion of services necessitated previous moves from a single room in the Head Start building to the Adams County Office Building, then the Landmark Center and finally to South Burlington Plaza.
“My very first office was a filing room barely big enough to fit a desk with a phone in it,” Root said. “And to think that 22 years later our dream has been realized.”
The new building will allow all of the different programs under the CASA umbrella to operate in a single site, making it easier for families to get the help that they need.
“It’s nice to have a one-stop shop,” she said.
The new facility’s 8,100 square feet offer much more space for the organization’s expanded list of services.
With commercial property being so hard to find these days, Root said the building was a true convenience. With the exception of a fresh coat of paint, it was ready for occupants.
The phones and computers had to be picked up from the old location and hooked up in the new building ahead of their last day in the old offices of March 1.
With the building essentially being ready to go, Root said, “We are able to spend more money helping families instead of paying for construction.”
CASA purchased the building for $466,000, using funding from community donations and county assistance.
In May 2022, the Adams County Board of Commissioners provided CASA with $250,000 to assist with the purchase of a larger building. The money came from Adams County’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Root thanks the community for all the support, now and through the 30 years the organization has served the area.
“This would not happen without the community and solid support we continue to receive,” she said. “We’re so beyond excited that our vision, our dream, has become a reality.”
