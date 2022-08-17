Sites near Ayr and Edgar will be locations for U.S. Cellular tower sites under terms of a grant announced by the Nebraska Public Service Commission on Wednesday.

NPSC has approved an order providing $5,114,091 to U.S. Cellular Corp. to support the building of sites near the two Tribland communities plus others near Ponca, Elmwood, Murray, Brainard, Adams, Newcastle, Tobias, Cedar Rapids and Niobrara.

