Sites near Ayr and Edgar will be locations for U.S. Cellular tower sites under terms of a grant announced by the Nebraska Public Service Commission on Wednesday.
NPSC has approved an order providing $5,114,091 to U.S. Cellular Corp. to support the building of sites near the two Tribland communities plus others near Ponca, Elmwood, Murray, Brainard, Adams, Newcastle, Tobias, Cedar Rapids and Niobrara.
The money will be provided through the Nebraska Universal Service Fund dedicated wireless fund program.
The Public Service Commission also has approved an order providing $2,675,805 to support construction of towers in rural areas near Filley, DeWitt, Goehner and Diller in southeastern Nebraska.
The commission allocated $8 million in Wireless Fund Program support for the 2022 Nebraska Universal Service Fund funding year.
