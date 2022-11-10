Newly elected Hastings City Council members are excited and eager to get to work.
Steve Huntley was elected to represent Ward 1 and south Hastings, Brad Consbruck was elected to represent Ward 2 and west Hastings, and Marc Rowan was elected to represent Ward 3 and central Hastings.
Incumbent Ward 4 Councilman Matt Fong was elected to a second term to represent east Hastings.
Council members are elected on a nonpartisan basis.
In the race for a Hastings City Council seat representing Ward 1, challenger Huntley was the top vote-getter with 631 votes or 56.28% of the total, according to unofficial results from the Adams County Clerk’s Office.
“I’m looking forward to representing citizens of the First Ward like I was put into office to do,” Huntley said. “I’m looking forward to working with the existing council members and the other council members to get some good things going for our community again.”
Ginny Skutnik, the incumbent, received 479 votes or 42.73% of the total. There were 11 write-in votes.
Skutnik is the current council president and longest-serving council member, having been appointed in September 2013.
“Of course I’m a little disappointed, but it’s the democratic process,” she said. “Nine years is a long time to be on the council. I’m not devastated by it. I just hope the best for the community — that they’re not hurt by representation. You work hard, and you hate to see anything go backwards.”
Huntley currently is a property manager but previously ran the office of a local contractor.
Skutnik works in Grand Island as the administrative assistant for the CNH Industrial vice president of manufacturing for North America.
In Ward 2, Consbruck received 1,259 votes or 61.47% of the total, and Meyer received 780 votes or 38.09% of the total. There were nine write-in votes.
Consbruck and Meyer ran against each other for the seat being vacated by Councilman Ted Schroeder, who announced in late January he would not seek a second term of office.
Consbruck said he will have to learn a lot between now and when new council members take office on Dec. 12.
“I’m just looking forward to being part of the process of things coming in or not coming in and generally learning the business of the city in a roundabout way,” he said.
Consbruck is maintenance director at The Heritage at College View. Previously, he was a Hastings police officer for six years and an Adams County deputy sheriff for 21 years.
Meyer owns and operates Trent Meyer Construction.
Consbruck and Meyer received the most votes during a primary election in May that saw five candidates running for the Ward 2 seat.
“I could kind of see the writing on the wall before the election,” Meyer said. “During the primary I didn’t come out on top. I’d like to still continue to try in a couple years, so I didn’t want to give up. I wasn’t ever going to give up on it, and I didn’t want people to think, ‘Well, he just quit and he isn’t serious about it.’ ”
Even though he wasn’t elected, Meyer was optimistic about the election results and likes the change among city leadership.
“We’re going to have a couple years of a little bit of change and then hopefully I can get in there and help make things better yet,” he said.
In Ward 3, challenger Rowan received 1,117 or 53.98% of the total and incumbent Chuck Rosenberg received 939 votes or 45.38% of the total. There were 13 write-in votes.
Originally from Thedford, Rowan has a diverse professional background in Hastings.
For more than seven years he has worked as office manager for Geiger and Dietze Ophthalmology.
He said he looks forward to make improvements that Third Ward residents who voted him in would like to see take place.
“I think when people elect three new folks into an office, the job is not to just do business as usual,” he said. “The job is to bring new people in with new ideas and see what we can all get accomplished together.”
Rosenberg, the president of City Iron and Metal, was running for a second council term.
“Obviously I’m disappointed in the results,” he said. “I did a lot of stuff for the city. I feel good that I ran a positive campaign, as well. That was important to me to do it that way.”
He has enjoyed his time on the council.
Rosenberg was disappointed by a postcard sent without attribution to Third Ward voters that depicted a caricature of him driving off with scrap metal from the 16th Street viaduct with money coming out of the pickup truck he is driving.
The postcard is titled “Just doin’ business as usual.” Among the statements on the back of the postcard are “Did he profit from the way he votes? Isn’t this a conflict of interest?”
It was the viaduct demolition contractor United Contractors of Johnston, Iowa, that approached City Iron and Metal about processing the scrap metal.
“I certainly never, in my life, would ever consider voting on anything for profit,” Rosenberg said. “It’s not the reason I ran for City Council nor would I ever conduct myself that way. I try to maintain an honest and upright profile in the community. Sometimes things come up in business because we’re a small town. You’ve got council people that are in a certain business that the city deals with. It was unfortunate those accusations were made about me and there’s obviously no basis or truth to them whatsoever.”
Rowan said he wasn’t a participant in creating the postcard.
“People thought that was what they should do to help me,” he said. “I said I don’t want to be part of that. That’s not how I do things.”
He said Rosenberg is the last councilperson he’d like to see leave the council.
“I wish I could’ve knocked anybody else off there except for him, but I had no choice,” he said.
In Ward 4, which includes east Hastings, Fong received 884 or 54.98% of the total and challenger Roger Harper received 713 or 44.34% of the total. There were 11 write-in votes.
Fong is the director of fundraising and outreach at the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center.
Harper retired from a career working with and serving as an administrator for programs focused on mentally disabled individuals.
It is the second term for Fong.
“It certainly is nice to continue to be able to represent the community of Hastings and residents of the Fourth Ward and I feel honored to have that ability,” he said.
Fong is optimistic about the future of Hastings.
“I am certainly hopeful that all of our new council members and current council members can find ways to work together to do what’s best for the community now and into the future,” he said.
Harper is glad Huntley, Consbruck and Rowan were elected.
“I’m grateful those three guys got in,” Harper said. “It’s just too bad it wasn’t four. Maybe I didn’t work hard enough.”
He said the city exploring options of moving city operations out of the City Building at 220 N. Hastings Ave., which had safety concerns; the City Council’s decision to demolish the 16th Street viaduct; and the Parks and Recreation Department’s decision to raze the former restroom and warming station at Heartwell Park — all of which he disagreed with — were reasons why he chose to run for public office.
He described these as examples of “purposeful, deferred maintenance.”
“Which has resulted in the destruction of historical buildings and the bad neglect of city hall,” he said.
Harper said he wants to see more public votes and would like to see other systematic changes, as well.
“The way City Council meetings are held is ridiculous,” he said. “People shouldn’t have to come at 5:30 p.m. You’re just getting off work. Those are the issues, and those issues remain.”
