Story Highlights

It’s the first new development to occur in the stretch of Second Street between Marian Road and the Hastings Regional Center property since the middle school was completed in 2008.

Contrary to what some making inquiries had suggested, however, access to the storage units won’t require a boat trip into the property.

That’s a fact owners Julie and Greg Ellenwood of Republican City — former Hastings residents — and Sean Ablott, project general contractor, were quick to point out, given the property’s proximity to the wetlands situated behind the middle school.

“It is not in a floodplain,” Julie said of the storage facility property. “To the north of our lot is wetlands. We made sure that it is not on wetlands. We’ve gone to extra lengths to make sure we’re providing a top-notch facility.”

Ablott, whose company, Flatland Sales, is building the units, said the designated five-plus acre parcel is neither situated in a floodplain nor designated wetlands area, as some making inquiries have wondered aloud.

“None of that parcel was ever wetlands,” Ablott said. “Before the owners purchased the land, they did their due diligence to ensure it was never in the floodplain. It never was.”

A new development on the west side of Hastings will give owners of recreational vehicles, campers, boats, automobiles and other large items a safe place to park their belongings.

ALL REC Storage has broken ground on a project at 3110 W. Second St. that owners Julie and Greg Ellenwood of Republican City think will meet a long-standing need in Hastings for easily accessible storage space for large vehicles and similar-size items.

OBGYN
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0