After spending more than a decade working in downtown Hastings, taking over two positions that help to promote downtown only made sense for one community member.
Megan Arrington-Williams started working in downtown Hastings shortly after graduating from Hastings College in 2009. Since that time, she has been involved with the downtown through everything from working as a yogi at Avani Day Spa and Yoga Studio to serving as director of operations and marketing at First Street Brewing Co.
“I love being able to walk down the street, walk into any store or restaurant and have a genuine conversation,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if I’m going in to buy $800 or pick up something small — having that one-on-one genuine conversation with shop owners is so special. I absolutely love it.”
Arrington-Williams is taking that passion for downtown Hastings to a whole new level as the new director of both the Downtown Center Association and the Business Improvement District.
Now married with two small children, Arrington-Williams spent two years working as the development and marketing director for the Stuhr Museum Foundation in Grand Island from 2020-22 before feeling the pull to return to Hastings.
“I just missed it and I wanted to come back,” Arrington-Williams said. “This opportunity was presented to me, and it was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do this.’ ”
Arrington-Williams succeeds longtime downtown business owner Tammy Orthmann as head of the Downtown Center Association.
“She was with the Downtown Center Association for four years prior to my time here, and that was all while also operating a successful business and storefront,” she said of Orthmann’s Bath Bliss Gifts.
Orthmann was ready to hand over the reins, and Arrington-Williams was ready to move back to working in Hastings.
Now leading DTCA herself, Arrington-Williams truly understands all the effort Orthmann and members of the organization put in to organize and promote the many downtown events held each year.
Arrington-Williams described DTCA as a membership group of passionate business owners in the designated downtown area who promote the downtown through hosting various events throughout the year, including large events like Junk Street and Celebration of Lights and smaller regular events like the cocktail challenges held quarterly.
“It’s a lot, and that’s something we talked about as an association, is people just think the city puts on Celebration of Lights,” she said.
That, however, isn’t the case. All of those events, including the large and popular Celebration of Lights and downtown trick-or-treating events, are hosted, organized and run by the Downtown Center Association and its members.
Arrington-Williams said the key to hosting all of these events throughout the year is the dedicated business owners, including new owners and longtime members who have the institutional knowledge about what works and why things are done the way they are.
The Downtown Center Association focuses on events and promotion of the downtown while the Business Improvement District, which Arrington-Williams also now leads, focuses more on the beautification, maintenance and general promotion of the downtown.
The BID is in charge of caring for the trees and planters downtown, hanging of the Christmas lights each winter and even the beautified parking lots throughout the downtown.
“It’s not just about putting a pretty bow on it, but it creates a space people want to be,” she said.
The BID also works closely with the Community Redevelopment Authority on the acquisition and distribution of funds for the development of downtown projects like the historic façade improvements and other upgrades.
“We have helped utilize the tax increment financing over the last few years for the development of several large projects and there are some coming up that I’m excited to do,” Arrington-Williams said. “It’s amazing to see local business owners grow and evolve their businesses and to have the community support to be able to do that is phenomenal.”
She will work closely with Randy Chick, the longtime CRA executive director and former longtime BID director, on those joint projects.
One major undertaking Arrington-Williams currently is working on through the BID is the grant process for the creation of a Creative District Designation for Hastings through the Nebraska Arts Council.
According to the Nebraska Arts Council website, creative districts are designated cultural and economic areas where innovation flourishes and neighborhoods come together in the name of art.
Arrington-Williams currently is hosting a series of community brainstorm sessions in order to give community members the opportunity to share their thoughts and desires.
“The creative district is where arts and creativity meet economic development,” she said. “It gives us the opportunity to not only continue the efforts we’ve already started — farmers’ market, statues, galleries — but create more options and experiences for people to be impacted by the arts.”
Once the application was approved, the BID would be eligible for $10,000 to spur projects that would enhance the visitor experience downtown.
From there, Arrington-Williams said, she would have to complete a 45-page workbook of strategic planning and visioning. The community then would be eligible for up to $250,000 for a five-year period.
Arrington-Williams said she loves downtown Hastings for so many reasons. She wants this place to be a designation for experience and connection, not simply for transactions.
“We want it to be impactful and we want people to have those first-time experiences,” she said, referring to scenarios like someone buying a special outfit or going on a first date downtown.
“That’s really what I want to share and the DTCA and BID is to make that heart pull, pull at those heartstrings and make the connection,” she said. “If you’re in a transactional space, there’s no connection. If you’re in a communal space that feels open and welcoming to everyone, it makes a community what a community is. It makes people fall in love with their communities again.”
