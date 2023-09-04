If you live in north-central Hastings and you’ve been annoyed by loud hissing noises in your neighborhood this summer, you can take consolation in knowing it’s the sound of your local city-owned utility system help keeping air conditioners running across the central United States.
Meanwhile, rest assured that Hastings Utilities is looking for ways to minimize the noise during start-up of the power plant at North Denver Station.
In a news release Friday, HU explained the ruckus emanating from the power plant at 1228 N. Denver Ave. — the location of two venerable electrical generation units that have been called into service frequently this summer as the United States copes with hot weather and manages power supply and demand.
North Denver Station Units No. 4 and 5, which were installed in 1957 and 1967, respectively, have been mainly on intermittent and reserve status for more than four decades. Normally, each unit is fired up and operated just once a year, mainly to provide it still works and can be counted in Hastings’ reliable electrical generation capacity. (Hastings Utilities is the city utility department.)
This year has been different, however, with the Southwest Power Pool calling NDS 4, NDS 5 or both into service more frequently to bolster electrical production reliability nationwide.
The NDS 4 and NDS 5 turbines both run primarily on natural gas — unlike the newer Gerald T. Whelan Energy Center Units No. 1 and 2, which burn pulverized low-sulfur coal from Wyoming’s Powder River Basin.
The North Denver units operated continuously until the first Whelan power plant came online in 1981 out on East U.S. Highway 6. The second Whelan unit, which became operable in 2011, is managed by Hastings Utilities personnel on behalf of the Public Power Generation Agency of Nebraska, an interlocal entity of which HU is a member, which owns it.
Hastings is part of the Southwest Power Pool, an agency based in Little Rock, Arkansas, that is in charge of the electrical grid across a broad swath of the nation’s midsection. SPP controls the scheduling of power generation to ensure service reliability and help hold down costs for consumers. All the power Hastings generates is fed into the power grid, and HU then buys back the power it needs to serve its own local retail service area, which encompasses 56 square miles and includes the city of Hastings and the village of Juniata.
Because NDS 4 requires 48 hours’ lead time to be brought online and NDS 5 requires 72 hours, HU has had to begin the start-up process on Sunday afternoons and other times neighbors have found to be disruptive.
Noises can come from operation of the plants at various times throughout start-up and normal operation, HU said. The main noise during plant operation comes from release of pressurized steam that expands when it reaches an area of lower pressure. Meanwhile, steam can be seen belching into the air above the plant.
Proper plant operation requires venting and draining from high-pressure steam lines throughout the operation to maintain chemistry and remove solids and air from the various systems. The noises during start-up occur when high pressure steam lines are vented and drained for extended periods as a unit warms.
In its news release, HU said the steam venting and draining process that is part of plant start-up takes longer than it would with new instrumentation in place to help monitor start-up temperatures.
“Without that (instrumentation), electric production employees err on the side of caution and incorporate a longer warming period for boiler protection,” HU stated.
The new instrumentation has been ordered and should be installed this winter.
Meanwhile, HU is looking into additional noise reduction options, as well as ways to warn residents when Unit No. 4 or Unit No. 5, or both, will be called into service.
“We are continuing to review procedures to ensure operations are efficient, safe and causing as little disturbance as possible as we move forward,” said Derek Zeisler, HU director of energy production and supply.
At times this summer, HU has operated all of the coal- and natural gas-fired power plants in the community at the same time. The plants are Whelan Unit No. 1 (with capacity of 77 megawatts per hour), Whelan Unit. 2 (220 megawatt-hours), NDS 4 (15.5 MWh), NDS 5 (23.6 MWh), and the Don Henry Power Center, 110 N. Marian Road (18 MWh).
Like the North Denver units, the Don Henry plant, which came online in 1972, can run on either natural gas or fuel oil. Because Don Henry requires little to no start-up time, it can be used for “spot” power generation.
At 5 p.m. on Aug. 4, with all coal- and gas-fired units in operation, Hastings set a new record for total power generation, 329.4 MWh. The previous record, 320 MWh, was set in 2013.
Cooling water for the North Denver Station units is discharged to Lake Hastings.
