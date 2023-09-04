North Denver Station courtesy art

North Denver Station, 1228 N. Denver Ave., includes two electrical generation units that have been called into service frequently this summer to help meet the region's electrical demand. Start-up and operation of the power plant makes noise that has brought questions from the neighbors. 

 Courtesy of city of Hastings

If you live in north-central Hastings and you’ve been annoyed by loud hissing noises in your neighborhood this summer, you can take consolation in knowing it’s the sound of your local city-owned utility system help keeping air conditioners running across the central United States.

Meanwhile, rest assured that Hastings Utilities is looking for ways to minimize the noise during start-up of the power plant at North Denver Station.

