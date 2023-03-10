p03-11-23HFDswearingIn2.jpg
Nathan Bloomquist gets his badge pinned on by his wife, Malorie, during Hastings Fire Department’s Swearing-In Ceremony Friday. Amy Roh 3-10-23

 Amy Roh/Tribune

Four firefighters graduated from training to join Hastings Fire and Rescue during a public ceremony on Friday at the Lincoln Park Fire Station.

Chief Brad Starling said the oath that firefighters take is a statement of purpose and a promise to serve the community. He said taking an oath in public shows accountability in their new positions.

