Four firefighters graduated from training to join Hastings Fire and Rescue during a public ceremony on Friday at the Lincoln Park Fire Station.
Chief Brad Starling said the oath that firefighters take is a statement of purpose and a promise to serve the community. He said taking an oath in public shows accountability in their new positions.
“They are now taking on a larger responsibility in the community,” he said.
Nathan Bloomquist, Alexis Ciprian, Reid Hoffmann and Carla Scheierman swore an oath to uphold the Constitution, state laws and city ordinances. City Clerk Kim Jacobitz administered the oath.
They are the first academy graduating class of 2023, having undergone about eight weeks of training. Some have previous experience in firefighting.
Bloomquist started his career in fire service in 2013 with the Cairo Volunteer Fire Department. He obtained his emergency medical technician certification in 2017.
Ciprian has been a member of Minden’s volunteer fire department for three years. He received his EMT certification in August 2022.
Hoffman is new to fire service and is excited to serve his community. He and his wife, Tyra, moved to Hastings three months ago. He loves the team aspect of firefighting, which reminds him of his time in high school sports.
“I’m super excited to go on my first call,” he said.
It’s also the first time for Scheierman to be involved in fire service. She has family and friends who have served in the military, law enforcement and fire service.
“I’m fulfilling a life-long dream,” she said. “I always wanted to be in some kind of service.”
Andrew Mangeot received his badge as fire apparatus operator during the ceremony as well.
Mangeot began as a volunteer firefighter in Ohio in 1994 and later became a full-time firefighter/paramedic. He was hired by Hastings Fire and Rescue in August 2020 and promoted to fire apparatus operator in October 2022.
Mayor Corey Stutte thanked the firefighters and their families for the sacrifices made in the service of the community.
Although there are issues on which community members differ, he appreciates that everyone supports first responders.
“One thing we can agree on is the support of firefighters and police in our community,” he said.
