SUPERIOR — In order to renew the brick facade of the Superior Auditorium, organizers have launched a fundraising drive titled “The Alumni and Friends Challenge.”
The Superior Auditorium Committee launched the effort to pay for tuck-pointing to fill in gaps in the mortar of the historic brick building at Fifth Street and Commercial Avenue.
Former Mayor Sonia Schmidt, a member of the Superior Auditorium Committee, said the building is nearly 90 years old and the tuck-pointing should help the building last another 50 years.
Schmidt said this year’s fundraising effort started with a former Superior resident who now lives in Oklahoma.
Julie Hill, a 1980 graduate of Superior High School, has offered to match donations given this year up to $30,000, so Schmidt said the committee is dedicated to meeting that goal.
She said Hill’s family lived in the community for years and she wanted to give back even though the rest of the family has since moved away.
“She has a real heart for the community,” she said of Hill. “Their parents instilled in them a pride in the community and giving back.”
Last year, the committee raised slightly more than $50,000 with the “30 in 30 Challenge” and a goal of collecting $30,000 in 30 days in order to claim a matching grant issued by an anonymous foundation.
Donations are tax deductible because the auditorium is owned and operated by a nonprofit organization, Superior Historic Re-Development Inc.
Schmidt said the committee’s goal has been to restore the auditorium after it fell into disrepair decades ago.
“I just remember it being a great building,” she said. “They had really large dances and drew from all the small towns around.”
The steel-framed building with brick veneer and limestone accents was constructed in 1936 with most of the funding from the Public Works Administration, one of several agencies created to carry out President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal economic programs in the midst of the Great Depression and Dust Bowl years.
The building was to provide space for public activities and opened in 1937 to a variety of community gatherings that included concerts, dances, boxing and professional wrestling matches. City offices were on the second floor, and the third floor included a jail cell often used to house drunks.
For a little over two decades, the building served as the main venue for Superior school events and as the Wildcats’ home court, even though the basketball floor wasn’t regulation size. Superior High School conducted its graduation commencement and other activities in the auditorium until 1964 when the new high school was built and the school had its own space.
The city offices moved out by the mid-1970s, but the auditorium still hosted youth league and town-team sports and other special events.
During the next two decades, the building’s condition deteriorated as the city declined to maintain the building. Vandals exacerbated the problem and the city closed the building in 1997 to prevent further damage and save on utility costs.
With the building closed and utility services disconnected, the fire marshal required updates as a condition for reopening since it had been closed more than six months. The code compliance issues were cost-prohibitive, so the building remained closed as the city searched for a solution.
A citizen committee was established to help rally support and raise private funds, but Schmidt said the group couldn’t reach an agreement with the city.
“The committee tried everything to work with the city to have a public/private partnership developed,” she said. “That just never happened.”
In January 2012, the City Council decided the issue had been unresolved too long and voted 4-2 to accept a demolition bid for the building, but gave the auditorium committee one month to stop the demolition by taking ownership of the building itself. The committee was surprised by the proposal, but conferred and agreed to purchase the building for $1.
The council also donated the $185,000 it had allotted for demolition, making the money available to the committee instead.
“It gave us something to start out with,” Schmidt said.
The committee raised money through public grants, foundations, various challenges and several anonymous and public donors.
So far, she said the group has put $1.2 million into the building.
“It’s been a pretty big project,” she said. “We are nearing the finish line.”
The committee has overseen the installation of a fire alarm, sprinkler system, heating and air conditioning system, and handicapped-accessible bathrooms. There is also a new roof and gutters to help with drainage.
Schmidt said it’s been a team effort of volunteers willing to put in the time and energy needed to restore the building.
“We’re very pleased with where we are,” she said. “It’s taken a whole lot of effort from a lot of people.”
