A 13-week winter series of GriefShare will begin Jan. 11 at 1:30 p.m. in the First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center at Fourth Street andLexington Avenue (west door).
GriefShare is a non-denominational, Christian-based recovery and support group program. Weekly sessions feature a video of grief experts sharing their experiences following the death of a loved one.
The series is free to participants, and each will receive a guide book provided by a Thrivent Action Grant. Other sponsors are First St Paul’s Lutheran Church and Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home.
Reservations are requested. To sign up, call 402-469-1236 or 402-469-0857 or register online at www.griefshare.org.
Every person who has experienced the loss of a loved one is unique, so there’s no certain length of time after a loss that attending GriefShare is right for everyone. Organizers suggest attending a couple of meetings to “try it on” and see if the program is a help at this particular time.
For grieving persons not able to attend a GriefShare group, the website provides numerous helps, including a free daily email of comfort.
