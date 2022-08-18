As Jeff Linden goes into his first year as Hastings High School principal, his coaching background is guiding his relationship with students and staff.
Linden, 44, comes to Hastings from Southern Valley Public Schools, where he served as the grades 7-12 principal from August 2018 until this summer.
Southern Valley, which has a rural campus south of Oxford, is a consolidated district serving the communities of Oxford, Beaver City, Orleans and Stamford.
Prior to his service at Southern Valley, Linden taught mathematics at Ralston High School and before that at Millard North. His background also includes teaching and coaching in the Hershey Public Schools and in Twin River Public Schools at Genoa.
He coached football, wrestling and track.
“Yeah, I’m a principal, but I’m also a coach,” he said. “I’m coaching up my staff to be the best they can be so they can coach up their kids to be the best they can be.”
He addressed the entire student body and faculty during an assembly Wednesday morning on the first day of class.
Linden wore a bright orange blazer and hyped up students as the pep band played the school fight song on the auditorium stage.
“You’re probably asking, ‘Who’s that crazy guy with the orange blazer?’ he said as he introduced himself.
Linden is entering his 16th year as an educator.
A native of Lexington, Linden graduated from high school there in 1997 and then the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2007. He worked fast food and grocery store jobs in the intervening years.
“That’s just life,” he said. “I worked other jobs before becoming an educator.”
He served in the U.S. Army Reserves in North Platte from 1996 to 2004.
Linden holds a doctorate of education in organizational leadership from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. He also holds master’s degrees in curriculum and instruction and in educational administration and supervision, also from Grand Canyon.
He’s striving to get to know every staff member.
“You’ve got to build those relationships so you can build trust, so when the hard stuff has to happen then you can do those things together and you know we’re going to work together to achieve our ultimate goal, which is to help kids learn,” Linden said. “My overall passion, heart and goal is for my staff to be the best they can be.”
He also is working to get to know students. He looks forward to connecting with them, meeting them where they are and getting to know more about them.
“You want to know things about your kids outside of just ‘Hey, here’s something to learn. Figure it out,’ ” he said. “You want to be able to build those rapports with them to where you can be a part of their life in a small way, but impact them in a big way.”
Linden was especially saddened by the death this summer of Josh Reynolds, who graduated from Lexington High School one year before Linden. Reynolds was based in Hastings as the East-Central Area director for Fellowship of Christian Athletes and was a pastor at Grace Life Church.
“He was one of my go-to people to learn about Hastings,” Linden said. “We were really excited that we were going to reconnect.”
The two kept in touch throughout their respective journeys.
Linden was impressed with the community but also the Hastings Public Schools administrative team.
“Really, honestly Jeff Schneider (HPS superintendent) was the one that to me, when I first met him and going through the process of interviewing with him and getting to know him and Trent Kelly (HPS director of technology and operations), through that process a little bit made me go, ‘I knew this was where I wanted to be,’ ” he said. “I knew if they offered I would take it just because you don’t run across people like them in education very often and you want to be part of something they are developing here. They saw something in me; I’m glad they did, and gave me the opportunity, and I’m just excited to be here and do my best work here at Hastings High to help my staff and my kids be successful.”
Linden believes his personal and professional background give him the tools to be successful no matter the setting.
Schneider agrees.
“We liked the background he had,” Schneider said. “He doesn’t have a ton of principal experience, and the principal experience he does have is at a district a little smaller than us, but he’s taught at some larger high schools in his career. He’s from Lexington originally. We felt like his background fit Hastings Public really well, and probably the most impressive thing was the fact of how badly he wanted to be here. He was very enthusiastic and really wanted the opportunity to lead Hastings High School.”
As Hastings Public Schools searched for a principal to replace Tom Szlanda, who is in his first year as HPS director of human resources and operations following the retirement in June of former HR director Dave Essink, a team of high school teachers and a team of administrators helped evaluate candidates.
“The teacher committee really responded well to his interview,” Schneider said of Linden. “That was one of the big factors in us thinking he was the right guy for us.”
Linden has four adult children and an 8-year-old daughter at home. His wife, Heather, is the former director of the senior center in Oxford.
“My family has sacrificed a lot for me and my career,” Linden said. “I don’t want to ever forget they helped me get to where I’m at. I didn’t get here by myself. It was through my family and their encouragement.”
Starting at his sixth different district, Linden hopes to stay at Hastings Public Schools for the rest of his career.
“As long as they keep me around, I will be here until I retire,” he said. “That’s kind of my goal, to be in the Hastings Public Schools system until I retire.”
