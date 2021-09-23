The Hastings Public Library’s website soon will take on a new appearance with an update that is expected to launch on the city’s website the week of Sept. 27.
As part of the redesign, web hosting will be brought under the umbrella of the city of Hastings, meaning patrons will be able to access the library’s website and all of its content at https://www.cityofhastings.org/library/. Patrons still will be able to access the library’s new website by using the previously familiar https://hastingslibrary.us/ as well.
The website redesign will include a new layout and graphics, but the contents will remain the same. The online catalog also will remain the same, and patrons still will be able to search for items and make account changes in the same manner as before.
Questions can be directed to library staff at 402-461-2346.
Norfolk couple killed in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Authorities say two victims who died recently in a highway crash in southeastern South Dakota were from Nebraska.
The state Department of Public Safety says 75-year-old Albert Wingate and 74-year-old Marilyn Wingate, of Norfolk, died a week or more following the Sept. 11 crash in Hutchinson County.
Safety officials say the driver of a pickup truck pulling an empty horse trailer tried to pass a semi on Highway 81 near Freeman, but collided head-on with the Wingates’ Chevy Corvette. The couple was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.
Marilyn Wingate died Monday. Albert Wingate died Sept. 18. The 28-year-old pickup driver was taken to a Freeman hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
