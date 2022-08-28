ALEXANDRIA — The school, it has been said, is the heart and soul of any small town: A place where lessons are learned, memories are made, community pride is fostered, and lifelong relationships are forged across lines of religion, politics or other potential dividers.
For this reason, it may be fitting that in Alexandria, population 142, an outdoor mural portraying the 150-year history of the entire community is displayed for all to see on the wall of the old school auditorium.
On Saturday, a large new mural depicting several scenes and landmarks from local history was dedicated as part of the town’s 150th anniversary celebration — a special edition of Alexandria’s annual Big Sandy Creek Festival that included a parade and many other activities.
Thirty or 40 people gathered on the south side of the auditorium, now known as the Alexandria Community Center, for the brief dedication ceremony a little after 11 a.m.
The new mural, painted by Jamie Luttrell of Hebron, brings forward all the elements of previous mural installed on the same wall back in 1993.
That mural, which hadn't been given a coat of sealant, had fallen victim to the elements and become unsightly, said Jim Schroeder of Fairbury, an Alexandria Public School alumni committee member who graduated from high school there in 1965.
“It was all busted up and cracked and was about due to fall to pieces,” Schroeder said.
Featured are scenes of a passing train; covered wagons on the Oregon Trail; a Pony Express rider; the flour mill on Big Sandy Creek that was one of the town’s most prominent businesses; two past Alexandria school buildings; the town’s water tower; and several churches that have served the community, including the current Alexandria Presbyterian and St. Mary’s Catholic churches.
(One of the pictured churches, the German Presbyterian Church, had been built in the old town of Meridian a few miles to the southeast on the Little Blue River. After the St. Joseph and Denver City Railroad bypassed Meridian, that town largely folded and many of its residents relocated to Alexandria. The church building was physically moved, and the German congregation continued in service until it merged with the Alexandria Presbyterian Church in 1925.)
Schroeder said the alumni paid to have the brick wall sandblasted and hired Luttrell to paint the new mural, which is in the shape of the state of Nebraska and now has been properly sealed against the weather.
The money that paid for the project had been donated by alumni over the years and was left in the group’s bank account after it stopped having annual reunions about five years ago due to small attendance.
Schroeder and Sue (Summers) Goodson of Lincoln, a fellow committee member who graduated in 1964, said several different ideas for a final alumni association project were considered.
In the end, though, Schroeder said, the mural was the hands-down favorite.
“We all thought this was the best idea we would come up with for the community of Alexandria,” he said, praising Luttrell, who makes a business of painting murals while also operating a hardware store in Hebron with her husband, Ryan.
“She did a wonderful job, so God bless her and the people of the community who took the time and donated the funds so we could have this mural redone,” Schroeder said.
Goodson, too, praised Luttrell for the job she did on the mural, starting in June and continuing into July — working early in the mornings and again until dark when it was light enough to see but cool enough for a human being on a lift to tolerate.
Goodson said she especially appreciated receiving almost-daily photos of Luttrell painting, which then were posted to the internet so even committee members living many miles away could track the artist’s progress.
“It’s been really a challenge and really fun to put together this beautiful painting and to get pictures almost daily of what was happening here,” Goodson said. “It’s a fantastic reconstruction of what was there before. Everything that was there, is there — maybe in a different place, but it’s there. We were so thrilled Jamie could do the painting even in the evenings when it was cooler. We believe she has done a magnificent job.”
Luttrell said the weather was brutally hot during the weeks she was working on the mural, but that she enjoyed the project, which attracted a few youthful onlookers on the playground south of the community center.
“It was kind of fun when the kids would show up to play at the playground while I was painting,” she said. “While I was way up on the lift, they just kind of ignored me and then I got to the bottom part and then it was like, ‘Oh, there’s somebody here!’ And they would come up and offer to help me, which was so cute. Anyway, they were so sweet, and I enjoyed their participation.”
Alexandria, located in the green hills of northeastern Thayer County, is the “A” in the ABC Railroad that was built through the heart of Tribland by the St. Joseph and Denver City in 1872. Today, that railway is part of the Union Pacific’s double-track Marysville Subdivision main line, which continues to run on the south side of town.
Other Tribland towns on the ABC line — Belvidere, Carleton, Davenport, Edgar, Fairfield, Glenvil and Hastings — all are celebrating their sesquicentennials this year.
While the Oregon Trail had run nearby since the first half of the 19th century, the first permanent White settlers made homes for themselves in the area in 1858, settling about 2 ½ miles south of present-day Alexandria on the divide between the Little Blue River and Big Sandy Creek.
In 1859, Isaac Alexander moved to the area from Kansas with a portable gristmill. He settled on the Big Sandy, where he built a log cabin and stockade.
In 1871, anticipating the arrival of the railroad in Thayer County, the Nebraska Land and Town Co. sited the town of Alexandria, which was named in honor of S.J. Alexander, Isaac’s son, who went on to become Nebraska adjutant general and secretary of state.
The town’s first school building, which was built on what today is named Harbine Street, was heavily damaged in a tornado in 1875. A subsequent, two-story frame school building was constructed along Mercy Street, which aligns with Nebraska Highway 53.
The final school building, a brick structure, was built to the north of the frame building in 1911. The auditorium was added in 1936 with help from the federal Works Progress Administration. In addition, two former rural schoolhouses were moved to the site to house the school’s lunch program.
The high school closed following the 1966-67 academic year, when the Meridian consolidated school system came into being. The brick school building eventually was torn down, but the auditorium and old rural schoolhouses were left to serve the community. A playground occupies the land where the school building once stood.
Alexandria remains part of the Meridian school district, which also includes the communities of Tobias and Daykin and has a rural campus.
Margie Durflinger, a 1966 Alexandria graduate who serves on the Alexandria Board of Trustees, was part of Saturday’s mural dedication ceremony and thanked her fellow alumni for their efforts.
“I would like, on behalf of all the community and everybody around who likes to drive by and see it, I would like to say thank you for the alumni doing this,” Durflinger said. “It was a good investment with our leftover funds, I think.”
She talked about the original mural, which lasted for 29 years on the wall.
“Jamie just did such a wonderful job putting everything back on,” she said. “That was wonderful. If this lasts that many more years, I’m not going to know or care.”
Saturday’s festivities also included a color run; tractor drive; classic car, truck and motorcycle show; parade; craft and vendor show; water fights; musical entertainment; movie night; and many other features.
