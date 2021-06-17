When the Hastings Museum played host to its members’ celebration on June 10, the two new temporary exhibits on display brought up a lot of memories.
“Adams County on Main Street,” on display on the museum’s main floor gallery until Oct. 31, includes about 35 pairs of photos depicting then-and-now shots of downtowns in Adams County.
“Art in Stitches,” on display in the museum’s second-floor north gallery until Aug. 22, includes 81 textile artifacts.
Becky Tideman, director of marketing for the museum, said the photography exhibit brought up memories of place and specific activities, while “Art in Stitches” brought up memories of learning certain textile techniques.
“It was a great night — not only what we have on display, but a kind of sharing of memories that was really a warm, wonderful way to open back up to our membership,” Tideman said. “It was a great evening.”
Curtis Gosser, curator of exhibits, put together “Adams County on Main Street.”
“Through our discussions about what upcoming exhibits we can have, we know that pictures, old pictures, always interest people,” he said. “People just love old photos. We really had this momentum of doing our bike tour and walking tours. We knew, and through our community conversations, as well, that there is a really big interest in local history and downtown and the little facts that people don’t hear all the time.”
Not only did Gosser want to present old local photos, but he also wanted to present them in a way to show where they were taken from and what those locations look like now.
“I find it fascinating, and when I was out taking some of these pictures, it was hard for me to figure out where a picture was taken from because some streets had changed names, or in the case of Pauline, the main street used to run east and west at a diagonal following the railroad,” he said.
After a fire, downtown was reoriented to north and south.
“So trying to figure out where this one picture was taken, because really there’s no notes except ‘photo on Main Street,’ ” Gosser said. “I had to dive in and do some research. Look at maps. That part really interested me, the investigative work on ‘Where was this picture actually taken from?’ It was really fun.”
One of the few historical photos that includes people was from the 1970s, fighting a fire in the Mini-Mart building in Kenesaw.
That was one of the very first buildings in Kenesaw and can be seen in older photos. Gosser said at one time that building was home to a father-daughter furniture store as well as the undertaker.
Those storefronts later were combined to become a grocery store.
The grocery store moved next door to the auditorium while the Mini-Mart was repaired following the fire.
Gosser said it’s especially rewarding to research and learn about local history.
“It’s a lot of fun,” he said. “There’s so many stories you don’t hear about. Just uncovering those hidden gems — that’s one of the favorite parts of my job.”
All of the pieces included in “Art in Stitches” were part of the museum’s collection in storage and have a connection to an Adams County family.
Most of the textile artifacts are from a period dating from the 1850s through the 1920s. Curator of collections Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson coordinated the exhibit.
Tideman said she didn’t anticipate how intimate the connection is that people have with textiles, specifically blankets and quilts.
“They literally get wrapped around us and keep us warm,” she said. “The amount of time that was invested in each of them. If it took six months from beginning to end of a project, that quilt represents that whole period in your life.”
Gosser said because these pieces were not mass-produced, they took hours to create and were heirlooms passed down between generations.
“So there’s blood, sweat and tears in these textile items,” he said.
Tideman said while textiles now are ubiquitous, the artifacts on display in “Art in Stitches” are rare.
“They didn’t have very many of these,” she said. “If it was a nice piece, you put it out on the table for something and you put it out for every good event for the next 20-plus years.”
In addition to “Adams County on Main Street” and “Art in Stitches,” the large-format film “Great Bear Rainforest, Land of the Spirit Bear” also debuted in the museum’s Super Screen Theatre.
The film takes a look at the wildlife in a national park on the Pacific Coast in Canada.
Tideman said she loves the theater’s ability to transport viewers.
“This film has footage of places that it’s going to be pretty rare you can get to,” she said. “Not only aerial shots, but underway shots of otters and whales and the underwater kelp forest. It’s some beautiful shots you really couldn’t see any other way.”
“Great Bear Rainforest, Land of the Spirit Bear,” runs through the end of the year.
Tideman said it is a good complement to “Backyard Wilderness,” another large-format film already showing in the Super Screen Theatre.
“It’s the stuff we’ve got in our own backyards from common wood ducks and fawns, salamanders,” she said.
