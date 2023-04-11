An ordinance approved by the Hastings city government has closed a legal loophole that allowed people to enter another person’s vehicle without consequence.
The Hastings City Council voted 7-0 Monday to approve on first reading a new city ordinance making it unlawful for anyone to enter a vehicle without the owner’s permission.
The council subsequently voted 7-0 to suspend the rules and approve Ordinance No. 4730 on second and final reading, as well, meaning it will take effect as soon as it has been published in pamphlet form.
Police Chief Adam Story, who recommended approval of the measure, said it is needed because Nebraska law doesn’t make entering a vehicle without permission a criminal offense. It only becomes illegal if the person takes something from the vehicle.
Story said the ordinance addresses situations police encounter, where a resident may find someone sleeping in the resident’s car parked on the street, then call police, only to find officers have no legal basis to remove the unwelcome individual.
While it may seem unusual, it’s a loophole that prevents law enforcement from taking action in some circumstances. Unless the vehicle is enclosed in a garage or fenced area, entering a vehicle isn’t considered trespassing.
“We have to have laws to enforce,” Story said.
And some criminals have learned to game the system, rummaging through people’s vehicles until they find something valuable. If they are caught in a vehicle, but officers can’t prove they have taken an item, the officers can’t take action.
“That type of behavior wasn’t illegal before, and now it will be,” Story said.
He said victims often are surprised to learn that someone can be caught inside their vehicle, but nothing can be done.
Without a state law in place, it’s up to local governments to put an ordinance on the books. As a municipal ordinance, it is punishable by a citation and up to a $500 fine.
“I just want to say this has been a long time coming,” said Councilman Butch Eley, a retired longtime Hastings police officer. “This is an absolute necessity. It should’ve happened a long time ago.”
Capt. Raelee Van Winkle, HPD operations commander, said that a staff member found a similar ordinance used in another city about a month ago. After that, the department began working with City Attorney Jesse Oswald to craft Ordinance No. 4730.
While it’s not something officers deal with on a daily basis, Van Winkle said, the issue arises multiple times per year.
She encouraged citizens to remove any valuables and lock their vehicles when unoccupied. Most motor vehicle thefts and stolen items taken from vehicles are due to the vehicle being unlocked.
Van Winkle said thieves are less likely to break a window to enter a vehicle because they don’t know if there is an alarm on the vehicle.
“Unless they see something of value in the vehicle, it’s too risky,” she said.
