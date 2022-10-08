New research from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and University of Nebraska-Lincoln with the help of local natural resources districts explores one additional safety factor would-be parents in Nebraska must consider:
Is the water they are drinking during pregnancy safe?
This latest study, published in July, shows that in areas of Nebraska where birth defect prevalence is high, water contamination from common agricultural chemicals — nitrate and atrazine — are also high. The study shows that water quality concerns in Nebraska are closely tied to both birth defects and miscarriage.
According to the study’s authors, birth defects annually affect about 3% of all babies born in the United States. In Nebraska, the number is substantially higher.
Between 2011 and 2015, about 6% of all babies born in Nebraska, 24,965, had at least one birth defect. Some of these infants had multiple birth defects, so the total number of birth defects reported for that period was 45,134. Causes for birth defects are complicated and most involve multiple factors, including genetic, behavioral and environmental conditions.
Exposure to some human-caused environmental toxins has been linked to birth defects. These include atrazine and nitrate, which are widely used in agriculture for pest control and as fertilizer, respectively.
With agriculture extensively practiced in Nebraska, these agrichemicals are used intensively in row-crop agriculture across the state. Both nitrate and atrazine are found in local waterways and groundwater across much of Nebraska. Additionally, these human-introduced contaminants can lead to the mobilization of naturally occurring elements, resulting in further contamination of drinking water sources.
For example, elevated concentrations of nitrate have been correlated with the mobilization of naturally occurring uranium in the High Plains Aquifer. Moderate to high arsenic concentrations have been found in Nebraska, as well. Other studies have shown that uranium and arsenic also are potential risk factors for birth defects.
“There’s work being done out there, and we certainly have things outside the city of Hastings that can impact us,” said Marty Stange, environmental supervisor for the city of Hastings.
Groundwater flows into Hastings.
“But it also affects more than Hastings,” he said. “It affects the region. When we start talking about Adams County, Hall County and some of the other counties around us having some of the high levels of cancer, that’s a concern to our economic viability. From the work they are doing we need to find this out, but we also need to be proactive and say, ‘So we have a problem. How are we going to fix it? How are going to get the farmers to maybe do a better job?’ Can we do more to show developers in town that we’ve got a safe water system and we’re trying to protect it.”
The findings of the current research corroborate many other studies that reported a positive association between relatively higher nitrate concentration in drinking water and the occurrence of birth defects. In fact, the study found that though the MCL for nitrate in drinking water set by the EPA is 10 mg/L, watersheds with nitrate concentration above 6.94 mg/L had higher prevalence of birth defects compared to the reference group.
For atrazine, the study showed an increase in birth defects with any concentration above zero. When additional risk factors, including the presence of mobilized arsenic and uranium, are included, higher nitrate concentration reduced the rate of birth defects potentially because it instead increased rates of miscarriage, the authors hypothesize. This is based on four previous studies that suggest an association between maternal exposure to these compounds in drinking water and the occurrence of spontaneous abortion.
This most recent study builds on previous research showing that women with a drinking water nitrate concentration about 10 mg/L (the EPA recommended maximum contamination level) had four times greater likelihood of a child with a birth defect than their counterparts whose water supplies had a nitrate concentration at or below 10 mg/L. More concerning, another study found a significant increase in the incidence of birth defects connected to expectant parents drinking water with nitrate levels of 1-5.56 mg/L (well below the MCL) compared to less than 1 mg/L after controlling for other variables and risk factors.
The current study suggests that chronic exposure to nitrate and atrazine, even at amounts below current standards, may result in birth defects. Additionally, exposure to uranium and arsenic mobilized in drinking water supplies by nitrates may increase the risk of pregnancy loss.
Potential dangers of nitrates went from affecting the ability of a baby’s blood to carry oxygen, to now perhaps a link to adult cancers, birth defects and infant brain cancer.
“That’s a brand-new thing, and if that is truly the connection, it’s a game changer for the water industry,” Stange said.
Domestic well users in Nebraska are responsible for maintaining the integrity of their own water supply. They should have it tested annually for contaminants. Local NRDs have free programs to test for nitrates, bacteria and phosphorus.
UNMC study authors recommend continuous monitoring of private well water by state agencies to ensure contaminants are at a safe level. Currently there is no regulatory agency tasked with performing such monitoring on domestic wells, as there is on municipal wells.
The researchers further recommend that domestic well users whose water tests above the maximum contaminant level for the elements mentioned in the study be provided with a home filtration system or an alternative water source. Currently, there is a small amount of funding available from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy for Nebraskans who have domestic wells that test beyond 10 mg/L for nitrate.
The funding allows individuals to install reverse osmosis systems in their homes, but it is up to the individual to seek out this funding, install, and maintain the system. There is additional funding available through this program for municipalities in Nebraska to access large scale reverse osmosis solutions as well.
The final recommendation from the study is for Nebraska’s agricultural producers to improve their practices to reduce the prevalence of groundwater and surface water contamination.
“They really believe this is an area of research that needs to be done, and we certainly need to support our university and get these things out there because the worst thing we could do is put our head in the sand,” Stange said. “We may not like the message they give us, but I can’t fix it if I don’t know about it.”
