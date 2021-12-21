After opening Odyssey to provide a fine-dining experience in downtown Hastings six years ago, Jamey Hamburger has opened another restaurant that caters to a different audience.
Blue Fork Kitchen offers classic, comfort food like your mother or grandmother made but with a culinary twist, Hamburger said.
“We pride ourselves on producing high-quality dishes at an affordable price,” he said.
It’s also a different environment than the one at Odyssey.
“It’s a ‘come in after a day of shopping’ (type of place),” Hamburger said. “It’s more of a ‘meet your friends for beer and grab a bite to eat’ kind of restaurant.”
Hamburger opened the doors to his newest restaurant on Oct. 1 at 3609 Cimarron Plaza.
“We’ve had the idea for a concept of Blue Fork Kitchen for about three years,” he said. “It took about a year to fine-tune it and then, of course, the pandemic and then another year to refine after that.”
Blue Fork offers more seating capacity than Odyssey where they “were turning away lots of folks on a regular basis,” Hamburger said.
“We had looked at a couple other spaces, and we settled on this one because it’s big enough. It’s very large,” he said.
He said he is excited to add pick-up and contact-less delivery at Blue Fork with plans of being able to deliver food anywhere in the city of Hastings or for pick-up through the restaurant’s website.
Hamburger said that when the pandemic first started in 2020, carry-out orders were a big part of the business at Odyssey, so he feels that’s an area for growth in the community when it comes to food service.
“Other communities have other large delivery services but in Hastings we don’t have a lot of that stuff, so we’d like to offer that ourselves,” Hamburger said.
Hamburger said he appreciates all the support he received from the community while he was in the process of opening Blue Fork Kitchen.
“All of the encouragement was to open another one, open another one. We need more in our community,” Hamburger said.
Even though Blue Fork Kitchen has been open only a short time, Hamburger said he is starting to see more people come to check it out.
Hamburger said he knows that because Blue Fork is so new, people don’t know a lot about it.
“I want people to come out, have something to eat, have something to drink, and hang out for a little bit,” he said. “We’re here, we’re open, and we’re ready to go.”
