A new state-of-the-art PET (Positron Emission Tomography) scanner recently installed at Mary Lanning Healthcare is giving patients greater access to improved imaging.
Introduced the first week of June, the new imaging radiology tool replaces the portable mobile unit that was on a weekly loan rotation at Mary Lanning most weeks.
The new machine, a Siemens Biograph mCT, will give patients in the region greater access to scans as needed, with availability of at least five days per week in the first-floor nuclear medicine department.
Unlike the mobile unit, the new PET scanner is compatible with software already in use by the ML department, making it a tool with some familiarity among the department’s three nuclear medicine technologists.
“It’s definitely better for the patient as far as convenience,” said Christy Smith, nuclear medicine technologist. “We are able to do the PET scans five days a week, whereas with the mobile truck it used to come just once a week.
“The camera is newer than the one on the truck, with better quality imaging and the convenience of being in the hospital without having to go outside to the truck. We’re also working on being able to offer different types of scans than the truck was offering, geared toward oncology. We can look for infections and more specific types of cancers.”
Tammy Lipker, MLH director of diagnostic imaging, said the new tool gives health care providers the ability to get their patients screened sooner, with an increased capacity to serve patients weighing up to 500 pounds.
“Adding this state-of-the-art technology, along with our caring, skilled staff, is a huge benefit to patients in the region,” Lipker said. “We are happy to provide advanced imaging services with better patient care right here at home.”
Already patients are benefiting from the new equipment, Smith said.
“A lot of physicians have been able to add patients the next day, if not the same week, versus the patient having to travel to a different town or waiting a week,” she said. “We’re able to get more scans in. So far, it seems like the physicians have utilized that.”
Melisa Mendez, nuclear medicine technologist, said having the equipment located inside the hospital takes inclement weather off the table in terms of patients having to deal with the mobile truck’s vulnerability to inclement weather.
“I like that it’s in the building,” Mendez said of the new scanner. “One of the best things for our patients is that it’s here every day and they don’t have to worry about the truck not getting here or being out on the mobile unit in bad weather.
“The imaging quality we have is fantastic. We’re going to be able to offer different types of scans that had not been available before.”
PET scan imaging will be offered during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. five days a week, with scans taking about 30-45 minutes to complete.
As ever-increasing software options become available, Mendez said patients will have access to more specific treatment when it comes to their cancer care.
“With the new machine, we’ll be able to target specific types of cancer,” she said. “The type of material that the mobile truck uses is not specific. We’ll be able to offer scans for prostate cancer and all types of cancers.
“As new radio pharmaceuticals become available, we’ll be adding those in, as well. There is a lot of research going on right now, with new ones being developed and tested. We’re really excited that as they become available, we’ll be able to use those, as well.”
