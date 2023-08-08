For Dusty and Tess Perry, bringing a touring bike to Hastings was part of helping to build on the great destination that is downtown Hastings.
“Our thought was, ‘Let’s find something to do here instead of leaving town,’ ” Dusty said while driving the Joyride Pedal Co. bike through Hastings on a recent evening.
“We’ve had people ask us if we’ll take it to Grand Island or Kearney, and right now we’re saying, ‘This is a Hastings thing. You have to come to Hastings to do this. Come to where we’re at.’ We bought it for Hastings.”
Dusty and Tess first got the idea for a touring bike in Hastings when an advertisement for the touring bike in downtown Lincoln came up on her Facebook feed several years ago.
“I was like, ‘That would be really fun to do. That would be really fun to have in Hastings,’ ” Tess said.
The couple said they had wanted to try the bike when in Lincoln, but it always was booked or they were busy with other plans and never got around to trying it. But the idea still intrigued them.
“We looked into a few things here and there, but it kind of got put to bed quickly with COVID,” Tess said.
Then a year-and-a-half ago, Tess said, her mother was interested in investing in a small business, and the idea of the touring bike came up again. Then the Perrys won Big Idea Hastings in November 2022.
The Perrys did their research and found a company in Ohio that makes touring bikes for individuals and businesses all over the United States. They placed the order in April 2022 and took the bike for its first ride in Hastings two weeks ago.
The bike has 10 pedal seats and two benches to hold up to four people.
The decked-out bike has counters with inset cup holders, hooks underneath to hold purses and bags, and two phone charging ports on each side.
In terms of entertainment, the bike has a sound system, speakers and microphones to allow for tours and even karaoke. There’s even a television.
“You don’t have to miss the Husker game to do this,” Tess said.
The Perrys were able to get licensing from the city and state to allow for liquor to be served and consumed on the bike. It is a bring-your-own operation, and local businesses are supportive, they said.
Several businesses already offer specials on carry-out drinks for those on the Joyride bike, and Dusty said there may be more partnerships in the works.
Downtown pick-up locations currently are in the area of the bars and restaurants.
The current focus is on determining the best riding routes and where best to park the large vehicle. They are avoiding major streets like Burlington Avenue and Seventh, Ninth and 12th streets.
“We’ve gone out to Heartwell (Park). It takes almost an hour to get out there and back. It’s quite a jaunt,” Tess said. “We’re not in a hurry.”
The bike tops out at a speed of four miles per hour.
Tours start out at two hours each, but Tess said they may add 30-minute or one-hour ride options for families and create special trips leaving from the downtown farmer’s market or other such events.
The open season will be April through October; however, Tess said they may try to do rides during events like Celebration of Lights and maybe even a Christmas lights ride through the Lake Hastings area during the holiday season.
They already have done a few scheduled and paid events, including taking part in the recent downtown Progressive Night Out where participants visited a number of downtown restaurants as part of a progressive dinner.
“We were the transportation between a couple of the stops. That was kind of fun,” Tess said. “I definitely think there is interest, so I think people want to do it again.”
Dusty and Tess, who live and work in Adams County, are excited to bring this unique feature to downtown Hastings.
“We thought, ‘Let’s find a way to get people to come to Hastings,’ ” Dusty said. “I don’t think a lot of people realize how wonderful Hastings is becoming. Everyone is investing money in downtown Hastings right now.”
The Perrys, with their three young daughters, will be riding the Joyride bike in the Kool-Aid Days parade Aug. 19 in downtown Hastings.
For more information or to book a ride, visit the Joyride Pedal Company Facebook page or visit www.joyridepedalco.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.