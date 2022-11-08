The Adams Central Board of Education will see a new face among its ranks in January as voters chose newcomer Derek Uhrmacher to join incumbents Tim O’Dey and Greg Mucklow with the rest of the board.
Voters selected three of the four candidates to serve for the next four years. Continuing members not up for re-election this year are Janice Niemeyer, Chad Trausch and Chris Wahlmeier.
O’Dey received the most votes with 1,456 ballots cast for him, according to unofficial results posted by the Adams County Clerk’s Office Tuesday. Votes for O’Dey measured 28.1% of the total.
Uhrmacher garnered 1,290 votes, or 24.9% of the total ballots cast in the race.
Mucklow received 1,199 votes, or 23.1% of the total, beating incumbent Dave Johnson by three votes. Johnson obtained 1,196 votes, or 23% of the total.
O’Dey, of Hastings, is a strategic initiatives engineer at Royal Engineered Composites in Minden. He has been on the board since 2015.
Uhrmacher, of Ayr, is a farmer on his family’s land. He decided to enter the race to bring an outside opinion to the board.
Mucklow, of Hastings, is a licensed alcohol and drug counselor with Mucklow Counseling Services. He has been on the board since 2019.
Johnson, of Hastings, is the administrator for Pediatric Dental Specialists of Greater Nebraska. He has been on the board since 2015.
