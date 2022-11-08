The Adams Central Board of Education will see a new face among its ranks in January as voters chose newcomer Derek Uhrmacher to join incumbents Tim O’Dey and Greg Mucklow with the rest of the board.

Voters selected three of the four candidates to serve for the next four years. Continuing members not up for re-election this year are Janice Niemeyer, Chad Trausch and Chris Wahlmeier.

