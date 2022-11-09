Andrew McCarty put in a lot of hours knocking door to door to meet as many people as he could before he was elected to serve on the Hastings Board of Education. He spoke to voters on their porches to find out their concerns and wants to bring those issues before the board.
“Everybody has concerns,” he said. “I think that’s one of the most important things — somebody who is elected being able to listen to different viewpoints. We’re not always going to agree with people but always respect where they are coming from.”
McCarty is one of four candidates chosen by voters Tuesday to sit on the school board for the next four years. Other winners from the election were Becky Sullivan, Stacie Widhelm and Jodi Graves.
Graves and Sullivan were the two incumbent board members seeking re-election. Current board members John Bonham and Tracey Katzberg chose not to seek new terms on the board.
It will be Sullivan’s third term on the board, for which she is thankful to voters.
“I’m very thankful that people chose to vote for me,” Sullivan said. “They had a lot of choices this time. Hopefully, that indicates people are satisfied with the job I’ve done.”
She is excited about the partnerships the school has developed to help get students ready for colleges or careers, as well as the new renovations at the Morton building to focus on enhancing early childhood education in the district.
“There will be hardships to face, but we have great staff in place to meet those challenges,” she said. “I’m excited to see what the next four years bring.”
Being previously appointed to the position, Graves said she was nervous about her first time through the election process. She is looking forward to serving a full four-year term.
“Anytime somebody gives you the confidence of their vote, it’s humbling,” she said. “It was a great race with a lot of candidates with diverse backgrounds.”
With two new board members incoming, she is curious to see how it affects the dynamics of the group.
Despite it starting as a crowded field of 12, Graves thanked all the candidates who ran. She said it’s important to have people willing to step up to help the school district.
“It’s worth recognizing all the candidates that put themselves out there to run,” she said. “It can be emotionally, physically and financially draining. I think that deserves to be recognized.”
For newcomer Stacie Widhelm, it will be a learning experience, but she’s up for the challenge. She knows many of the board members through contacts in the community, but serving with them on the board will change things slightly.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity,” Widhelm said. “There’s still a lot of learning that will go into this.”
She said communication with teachers and staff as well as parents is crucial to being able to give people answers to questions about decisions made by the board.
“I am here to represent everybody,” she said. “I want people to feel comfortable in approaching me with questions and concerns.”
Looking toward officially joining the board in January, McCarty said he wants to explore ways to bring teachers into the district since it’s a major concern.
“We need to really be creative from a district standpoint on the recruiting and retention of teachers,” he said. “It’s really important to look at how we can continue to support teachers.”
