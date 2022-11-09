Andrew McCarty put in a lot of hours knocking door to door to meet as many people as he could before he was elected to serve on the Hastings Board of Education. He spoke to voters on their porches to find out their concerns and wants to bring those issues before the board.

“Everybody has concerns,” he said. “I think that’s one of the most important things — somebody who is elected being able to listen to different viewpoints. We’re not always going to agree with people but always respect where they are coming from.”

