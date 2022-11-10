It was reported Nov. 5 that a tire stem was damaged at the 1100 block of West H Street.
It was reported Nov. 5 that an item valued at $111 were shoplifted at the 300 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 5 that a tire stem was damaged at the 1100 block of West H Street.
It was reported Nov. 5 that an item valued at $111 were shoplifted at the 300 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 5 that an item valued at $12 were shoplifted at the 2500 block of West Second Street.
Crime and courts reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.