It was reported Aug. 17 that clothing and dog were taken at the 900 block of North Washington Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 17 that kayak paddles and television were taken at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
It was reported Aug. 18 that a vehicle was taken at the 1000 block of South Wabash Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 18 that medications were taken at the 700 block of North St. Joseph Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Hailey R. Lockling of 1310 W. Fifth St. Aug. 18 struck a parked vehicle owned by Seth R. Elley of 1819 W. Eighth St. at Eighth Street near Oswego Avenue.
Authorities Aug. 19 cited a 38-year-old Hastings resident for taking a grocery bag, fire extinguisher and a water main cover at the 800 block of North Pine Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Brent R. Bubak of 902 Pine Knoll Road and Patricia L. Cornell of Guide Rock collided Aug. 19 at U.S. Highway 281 near North Shore Drive.
