Karla Anderson of Hastings graduated Dec. 17, 2021, from the University of Nebraska Medical Center with a bachelor of science in nursing degree.
It was reported Jan. 10 that clothing was taken at the 2200 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported Jan. 10 that tools and a decoration were taken at the 1200 block of East South Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Janet Soto-Samaniego of 222 E. Third St. and Elda B. Lanza Torres of 53 Kingston Drive collided Jan. 10 at Saunders Avenue near 11th Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Billy E. Hart of Hampton Jan. 10 struck vehicles driven by Annastasha L. Meyer of 1746 W. Second St. and Kyler T. Elley of 1910 W. Fifth St. at Ninth Street and Burlington Avenue.
Hastings Citizens With A Voice meeting at C# Hotel Jan. 18 at 7pm. Everyone Welcome! -Adv.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Yes we can print blueprints. Call the Hastings Tribune at 402-462-2131. -Adv
Looking for a part-time job? Come work at the Hastings Tribune. If interested, call 402-462-2131. -Adv.
Jamie Thomas of Hastings was named to the fall 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Hope DeWitt of Hastings was named to the fall 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Andy Quig of Hastings was named to the fall 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Caitlin C. Mosier of Shickley was named to the President’s Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Mo.
Justin D. Stengel of Shickley was named to the President’s Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Mo.
Emma J. Schnakenberg of Superior was named to the Academic Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Mo.
Thomas Ignatius Mick of Carleton graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri, in December 2021 with a bachelor of science degree in agricultural business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.