It was reported Jan. 23 that a taillight cover and plants were damaged at the 900 block of South Burlington Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Raevahn L. Psota of 201 E. Fourth St. Jan. 23 struck a parked vehicle owned by Dangelo A. Mezzacappa of 106 E. Ninth St., a light pole owned by Hastings Utilities, 1228 N. Denver Ave., and a tree at Ninth Street near Pine Avenue.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Jan. 24 sentenced Amel Gonzalez Estrada, 25, of 615 N. Kansas Ave. to one year of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on June 13, 2021. Estrada pleaded no contest on Sept. 23, 2021, and prosecutors reduced the charge from a second offense and dropped a charge of driving under suspension. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
