Adams County Judge Michael Burns March 17 sentenced Brian Cook, 46, of 923 W. 12th St. No. 2 to 150 days in jail for a second offense of shoplifting on Nov. 6, 2021. Cook pleaded no contest on Jan. 14, and prosecutors reduced the charge from a third offense and dropped a charge of failure to appear in court. Second-offense theft by shoplifting, value less than $500, is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Brennan M. Hadley of Superior graduated with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice following the fall 2021 semester at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas.
It was reported March 20 that a vehicle was taken at the 500 block of Keystone Avenue.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns March 17 sentenced Derek Nelson, 36, of 302 W. Ninth St. to one year in jail for third-degree assault and failure to appear in court on Feb. 2, 2021. Nelson pleaded no contest on Dec. 10, 2021, and prosecutors dismissed five other cases. Third-degree assault is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Failure to appear in court is a Class 2 misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead March 18 sentenced Makenna H. Griffin, 27, of Grand Island to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 3, 2021. Griffin pleaded no contest on Jan. 21, and prosecutors dropped charges of possessing marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
