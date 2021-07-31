The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Rae Lynne Houser and Marcia Kay Uden, both of Grand Island.
A parked vehicle owned by Latisha Morrow of 505 S. Keystone Ave. reportedly was struck July 22 by a hit-and-run driver at Keystone Avenue near D Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Lyric M. Zade of 519 E. Fifth St. July 23 struck a mobile home owned by Pedro B. Ramos of 1410 E. South St. at the residence.
It was reported July 26 that a tablet computer was damaged at the 3300 block of South Burlington Avenue.
It was reported July 26 that money was taken at the 4100 block of Osborne Drive West.
It was reported July 26 that a vehicle was taken at the 300 block of South Chicago Avenue.
It was reported July 26 that an unknown motorist left the 700 block of South Burlington Avenue without paying for $61.97 in fuel.
