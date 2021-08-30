Vehicles reportedly driven by Laci J. Reiners of 2160 S. Wabash Ave. and Kendra R. Baker of Wood River collided Aug. 24 at Seventh Street and Hastings Avenue.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Aug. 26 sentenced Dominic Quaintance, 27, of 56 Kingston Drive to one year in jail for attempted possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 22, 2019. Quaintance pleaded no contest on July 22, and prosecutors reduced the charge to an attempt. Attempted possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Robin J. Krutz of 1302 N. Baltimore Ave., Hannah C. Gammil of Grand Island and Aaron F. Beck of Juniata collided Aug. 26 at Burlington Avenue near 16th Street.
Authorities Aug. 26 cited a 19-year-old Hastings resident for minor in possession of alcohol at the 1100 block of West 14th Street.
It was reported Aug. 26 that money was taken at the 1700 block of Apache Avenue.
