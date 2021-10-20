A vehicle reportedly driven by Marjorie R. Miller of 144 Ringland Road Oct. 11 struck a mailbox owned by Mary Ann Shorey of 101 Ringland Road at the residence.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Brittney M. Blair of 1010 Brentwood Ave. Oct. 13 struck a parked vehicle owned by Nancy M. Lopez of Crete at Lexington Avenue near 13th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Dietrich B. Raney of 1138 W. Fourth St. and Skyler M. Lippincott of 731 N. Briggs Ave. collided Oct. 14 at U.S. Highway 281 near South Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Scott E. Hild of Grand Island and Margaret I. Mullins of 318 S. Denver Ave. collided Oct. 14 at J Street and Wabash Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 14 that medication was taken from a vehicle at the 800 block of North Minnesota Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 14 that a purse was taken at the 1100 block of West Second Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.