Vehicles reportedly driven by Robert E. Rupprecht of 422 S. Queen City Ave. and Josie L. Palmer of 310 N. Cedar Ave. collided Jan. 10 at Baltimore Avenue near 18th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jorge Aguirre of 314 S. Baltimore Ave., Kirsten Vacek of 422 S. Keystone Ave., Xander Bitner of 408 S. Kansas Ave. and an unknown driver collided Jan. 10 at Burlington Avenue near Seventh Street.
Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft Jan. 10 sentenced James J. Bell, 18, of 403 S. Pine Ave. to two days in jail for third-degree assault on Nov. 19, 2022. Bell pleaded no contest on Dec. 8, 2022. Third-degree assault is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Authorities Jan. 10 arrested a 19-year-old Hastings resident for damaging a residence at the 3300 block of Parklane Drive.
Authorities Jan. 10 cited a 12-year-old Hastings resident and 14-year-old Hastings resident for damaging a fence and trash container, and taking a wheelbarrow, wire and other items at the 1900 block of West Eighth Street.
Authorities Aug. 10 arrested a 39-year-old Hastings resident for taking a cellphone and assault at the 1100 block of East South Street.
