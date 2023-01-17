Vehicles reportedly driven by Robert E. Rupprecht of 422 S. Queen City Ave. and Josie L. Palmer of 310 N. Cedar Ave. collided Jan. 10 at Baltimore Avenue near 18th Street.

Vehicles reportedly driven by Jorge Aguirre of 314 S. Baltimore Ave., Kirsten Vacek of 422 S. Keystone Ave., Xander Bitner of 408 S. Kansas Ave. and an unknown driver collided Jan. 10 at Burlington Avenue near Seventh Street.

